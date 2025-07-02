Pair of Homers Power the Indians to 3-2 Win over the Bats

July 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Ronny Simon and Nick Yorke's homers combined for all the Indianapolis Indians runs, and Indy's bullpen held the Louisville Bats scoreless for the final four frames in Wednesday night's 3-2 victory at Louisville Slugger Field.

Simon opened the game for Indianapolis (47-35, 5-3) with his third lead-off home run of the season for Indy in just 21 games. Simon's three lead-off home runs are tied for the third-most lead-off homers by an Indians hitter since at least 2005. Additionally, he matched Brian Bixler in 2009 and Ji Hwan Bae last season for the most lead-off home runs by an Indian in a single season in that same timeframe.

Nick Yorke added some much-needed insurance for Indianapolis in the fourth inning with a towering two-run home run. Louisville (36-47, 4-4) threatened with a bases-loaded jam in the second but were not able to muster anything more than five hits off Thomas Harrington (W, 5-8) until the fifth inning. With two outs in the frame, the Bats scratched across two runs with a string of three singles and a walk but could not rally any further.

Cam Sanders, Kyle Nicolas, Dauri Moreta and Tanner Rainey (S, 3) held Louisville to two baserunners and no runs across the final four innings to secure the victory. Adam Plutko (L, 2-5) surrendered both home runs and took the loss for Louisville despite turning in 6.0 innings of work.

Indianapolis and Louisville play the last of their three games in this series at Louisville Slugger Field on Thursday night at 7:05 PM before finishing the set at Victory Field this weekend. Righty Jose Franco (1-0, 3.00) will be making his second start for the Bats while the Indians have not yet named a starter.







