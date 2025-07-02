Francisco Alvarez Homers Again as Mets and Red Sox Split Wednesday Doubleheader

July 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

Francisco Alvarez of the Syracuse Mets

Worcester, MA - The Syracuse Mets split a doubleheader with the Worcester Red Sox on a sunny Wednesday night at Polar Park. In game one, the Mets hit three home runs and won, 5-2. Game two saw the Red Sox offense come alive for an 11-1 victory. Francisco Alvarez went 3-for-4 in game one with a home run for the Mets and has now hit a homer in three straight games.

In game one, Syracuse (36-46, 6-2) struck first with a big blast by Alvarez. The Mets catcher smacked a 430-foot solo home run in the top of the first inning, putting Syracuse ahead, 1-0.

The Mets tacked on another run in the second inning to extend their early lead. David Villar led off with a single, Gilberto Celestino walked, and Luis De Los Santos singled to load the bases. Next, Luisangel Acuña hit a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Villar, and giving Syracuse a 2-0 lead.

Worcester (43-39, 2-6) responded in the second inning when Vaughn Grissom doubled and Trayce Thompson hit a game-tying two-run homer that knotted the score at 2-2.

Syracuse slowly pulled away, starting with a solo homer in the third by Pablo Reyes that put the Mets on top 3-2.

In the fifth, Syracuse added some insurance when Jared Young walked and Drew Gilbert hit a two-run homer that extended the Mets advantage to three, 5-2.

On a bullpen day, the Syracuse relievers were fantastic in game one. Chris Devenski got the start, pitched a scoreless first, then gave up a pair of runs in the second. After Devenski, Jonathan Pintaro tossed two frames without allowing a run. Next, Dylan Ross recorded five outs, didn't let anyone on base, and struck out three batters. To finish it off, Julian Merryweather pitched two scoreless innings and earned the save.

Game two was dominated by Worcester. The Red Sox scored 11 runs on 11 hits, and starter Robert Stock pitched into the sixth, only allowing one run. The only Mets run was scored in the top of the sixth inning, on an RBI single by Drew Gilbert.

Syracuse continues its six-game series with the Worcester Red Sox on Thursday night with game three. First pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

