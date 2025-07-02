July 2 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers

July 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (41-40, 2-5) vs. OMAHA STORM CHASERS (34-47, 3-4)

Wednesday, July 2 - 12:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Will Sanders (3-0, 4.98) vs. LHP Rich Hill (4-1, 4.00)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the second of a six-game series against the Omaha Storm Chasers tonight...the two teams will play three games in Des Moines and three games in Omaha...right-hander Will Sanders is slated to be activated from the development list and start today for Iowa vs. left-hander Rich Hill for Omaha.

ROUGH ONE: The I-Cubs dropped the first game of the series by a 10-7 score vs. Columbus last night...Kevin Alcántara and Jonathon Long each had two hits with Long hitting his 10th homer of the season...Christian Franklin also went deep for the sixth time this season and stole a base.

Pérez MANIA: On Sunday, Carlos Pérez hit his 17th home run of the season...Pérez has 11 home runs in the last 24 games which dates back to May 30 and leads all of International League in that span...among all IL leaders, Carlos is ranked in homers (2nd, 17), extra-base hits (T-2nd, 34) and RBI (T-6th, 52).

VS. OMAHA: This marks the third series Omaha and Iowa have played this season and first since June 3-8 at Werner Park...the I-Cubs have gone 6-3 vs. the Storm Chasers this season, including a four-game win streak from June 4-6.

WALK IT OUT: Wednesday (6/25), outfielder and Cubs No. 1 prospect Owen Caissie drew four walks and also homered...the four walks marked a career high and were the most by an I-Cub since Miles Mastrobuoni also had four on May 7, 2023 at Columbus...it is also tied for the most walks in a game by any player in the International League.

WELCOME BACK TRI: Infielder James Triantos hit his second homer of the season Friday night (6/27) and his second in as many days...it marked the third time in his career he has homered in back-to-back games and first since May 20-21, 2023 at Beloit with Advanced-A South Bend...since returning from his rehab assignment on June 24, James is batting .280 (7-for-25) with two doubles, two home runs, five RBI and one walk in five games.

LITTLE BY LITTLE: Left-hander Luke Little tossed an inning yesterday and struck out the side...among pitchers who have thrown at least 30.0 innings in the International League this season, Luke's 1.13 ERA (4 ER in 32.0 IP) ranks third best.

HEY, IT'S FRANKLIN: Christian Franklin went 4-for-5 with two runs and three RBI on Sunday...it marked his second four-hit game of the season and he is one of two I-Cubs to have at least two such games this year (Jonathon Long)...last night, Franklin hit this sixth home run of the year and his second in his last four games.

BALLY, BALLY: Since June 1, Catcher Moises Ballesteros has played 24 games and has tallied seven multi-hit efforts...he is batting .300 (27-for-90) with nine doubles, three home runs and 19 RBI...among June leaders in the International League, Bally ranked among leaders in doubles (T-5th) and RBI (T-8th).

EL JAGUAR: Outfielder Kevin Alcántara tallied his fourth consecutive multi-hit game, which is tied for the eighth-longest such streak in the International League this season and longest by an I-Cub since Matt Shaw did it from April 26-30, 2025...The Jaguar has also scored a run and has an RBI in four straight contests...in 19 games since June 6, Kevin is slashing .353/.413/.559 (24-for-68) with eight doubles, two home runs and 12 RBI.

HIGH QUALITY: Saturday night, Kenta Maeda recorded his second straight quality start, giving the I-Cubs 14 on the season...the 14 quality starts rank fifth in the International League, trailing league leader Durham who has 20.

HIT PARADE: Friday night, Iowa scored 15 runs on 13 hits in their win...it marked the second-most runs the club has scored this season, following a 20-run outburst on April 16 vs. St. Paul.

WHAT A RELIEF: The I-Cubs bullpen has been stellar this year as they rank fifth in the International League with a 4.04 ERA (161 ER in 359.0 IP)...the relievers also ranked first with 475 strikeouts, 44 ahead of next-best Omaha (431).







