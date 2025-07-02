Wednesday Night's Game vs. Durham Postponed

July 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







Wednesday's game between the Durham Bulls and Norfolk Tides in Norfolk has been postponed due to inclement weather. It will be made up in Durham, at a TBD date. Tomorrow's game will be played as scheduled with first pitch set for 6:30 pm, gates open at 5:00 pm.

Fans may exchange their July 2, 2025 ticket(s) at the Harbor Park box office for any remaining 2025 regular season home game except for July 3. Fans do not have to use the tickets for the scheduled doubleheader. Fans holding tickets for July 2, 2025 game who wish to attend any unrestricted future game in 2025, will need to exchange their ticket(s) and obtain a new ticket at the Harbor Park Box Office. Since we cannot guarantee the same seats will be open for a future game, fans must choose their new seat(s) when they exchange their July 2, 2025 ticket(s).

Fans who paid for parking with the City of Norfolk for tonight's game will receive a refund to the credit card used when purchasing parking.

In collaboration with the United Jewish Federation of Tidewater, Jewish American Heritage Night will not be rescheduled in 2025, with plans for the night to return in 2026. State Champions Night will be held at TBD date.

