Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights, July 4-6

July 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2025 season continues at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, July 4 with a three-game series against the Charlotte Knights, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, that runs through Sunday, July 6 at VyStar Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Friday, July 4, 2025, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

July 4th: What better way to celebrate Independence Day than attending a game of America's favorite sport...baseball! Presented by Ascension St. Vincent's.

Friday Night Fireworks, presented by Ascension St. Vincent's: Be sure to stick around after the game for the BIGGEST firework show of the season!

Red Shirt Friday, presented by True Vet Solutions: Fans wearing red can save $1 on their tickets at the Miller Electric Box Office or donate that $1 to True Vet Solutions.

Saturday, July 5, 2025, 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5 p.m.)

Nolan Ryan bobblehead, presented by Miller Electric & Arlington Toyota: one of the first 2,000 fans through the Main Gate on Georgia St. to receive a bobblehead of Hall of Famer pitcher Nolan Ryan, who pitched for the 1967 Jacksonville Suns. **One giveaway per person, not per ticket!** Giveaways only available when entering at the Main Gates on Georgia St.

Sunday, July 6, 2025, 5:05 p.m. (Gates open at 4 p.m.)

Forever Vets Canines and Crustaceans (Dog Day): The Jumbo Shrimp and Forever Vets Animal Hospital welcome you and your canine companion to VyStar Ballpark. Canines get in free as long as their human purchases a ticket. **PLEASE NOTE, DOGS ARE NOT ALLOWED in Section 119, the Wheelhouse Lounge, inside the PNC Home Plate Club, the Haskell Suite Level or any inside area.**

Collapsible Bowl Giveaway: Be one of the first 200 fans through the Main Gate on Georgia St. and keep your furry friend hydrated on the go with a Jumbo Shrimp collapsible bowl. **One giveaway per person, not per ticket.** Giveaways only available when entering at the Main Gate on Georgia St.

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday presented by Baptist Health: Fans can enter through the Main Gate on Georgia Street and head to the field via the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza for pregame catch on the field for the first 20 minutes after gates open. There will also be complimentary pregame face painting and balloon animals. Plus, kids can feel like the pros by rounding the bases after the game.

New at VyStar Ballpark in 2025:

New Main Gate: New this year, fans can now enter the ballpark at the brand-new Main Gate on Georgia St., adjacent to Lot P North.

New Ground Level Souvenir Store: Two is better than one! The new Souvenir Store will now be accessible via the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza and have access from Georgia St by Parking Lot P! The existing store on the main concourse will still be open during game days.

360 Ballpark Returns: The new Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza and the walkway on the new Right Field building are the gateways for fans to once again make their way around the entirety of VyStar Ballpark.

Incredible New Food Options:

The Pit Smokehouse: Traditional BBQ plates smoked in-house

The Oasis: Latin, Jax-Mex flavors with tacos and quesadillas

Right Field Hall: Shareable plates and ballpark tapas with a full bar

The Wheelhouse: Made-to-order sandwiches, salads, wraps and cheesesteaks

Scampi's Cove: Classic ballpark snacks and sweets

Pinstripe Parlor: Pizza and ice cream parlor







