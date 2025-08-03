Jacksonville Caps Series with 3-2 Win
August 3, 2025 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp closed out their series with the Columbus Clippers with a 3-2 win Sunday evening at VyStar Ballpark.
With the game tied at two, Jacksonville (64-42, 18-14) broke the tie in the seventh. Harrison Spohn singled. After a strike out, Spohn advanced to second on a groundout from Jacob Berry. In the ensuing at-bat, Matt Mervis singled, putting runners at the corners. Deyvison De Los Santos followed with an RBI single, scoring Spohn as the Jumbo shrimp took back the lead, 3-2.
The Jumbo Shrimp opened the scoring in the fourth. Andrew Pintar doubled to start the frame. One batter later, Pintar stole third base and scored off a throwing error giving the Shrimp an early 1-0 lead.
Columbus (46-56, 12-19) responded in the fifth, starting with a pair of walks from Jake Anchia and Yordys Valdes. Milan Tolentino was hit by a pitch that loaded the bases. In the next at-bat Anchia scored off a Petey Halpin sacrifice fly tying the game and Valdin advanced to third. With runners at the corners, Will Wilson hit another sacrifice fly plating Valdes, giving the Clippers the 2-1 advantage.
The Jumbo Shrimp fired back in the sixth. De Los Santos singled and Pintar was hit by a pitch. Brian Navarreto flew out to center field, allowing De Los Santos to advance to third. Bennett Hostetler followed with an RBI single, scoring De Los Santos, tying the game once more at two.
After an off day Monday, Jacksonville travels to Nashville to begin a six-game series with the Nashville Sounds in Tuesday's 7:35 p.m. ET contest. Coverage will begin at 7:20 p.m. ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.
International League Championship Series: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp clinched the first half of the 2025 season with a 47-28 record and will host the International League Championship series at VyStar Ballpark from September 23-24, 25(If necessary).*Playoff packages are already on sale.
