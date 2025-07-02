Capel's Late-Game Blast Sends Stripers Past St. Paul 2-1
July 2, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Conner Capel's two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the Gwinnett Stripers (4-4) some late-game magic in a 2-1 win over the St. Paul Saints (4-4) on Wednesday night at Coolray Field. The first-ever series between the two clubs in Georgia is now tied at 1-1.
Scoring Recap: St. Paul collected the first run of the game with a two-out RBI single from Carson McCusker in the third inning. The Stripers broke through in the seventh inning as Luke Waddell singled and Capel followed with the two-run homer (5) to right field. Gwinnett's bullpen made that 2-1 lead stand up the rest of the way.
Key Contributors: Capel (1-for-3, homer, 2 RBIs) provided the big blast with his first homer at Coolray Field. Gwinnett starting pitcher Jackson Stephens finished an out away from his first quality start of the year, tossing 5.2 innings while allowing just one earned run. The Stripers' bullpen did the rest with a scoreless inning from John Brebbia, a strikeout from Hayden Harris (W, 1-0), followed by scoreless innings from Jesse Chavez (H, 6) and Wander Suero (S, 11). Suero struck out the side in the ninth inning.
Noteworthy: Capel has homered in two of his last three games. Stephens produced a new season-high with 5.2 innings pitched, surpassing his 5.0 innings in his prior start on June 26 at Norfolk. Suero is now 11-for-11 in saves, leading the International League in that category while extending his scoreless innings streak to 18.0. The Stripers are now 9-6 on Wednesdays this season.
Next Game (Wednesday, July 3): St. Paul at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. RHP Nathan Wiles (3-7, 3.08 ERA) gets the ball for Gwinnett against RHP Cory Lewis (1-4, 7.94 ERA for St. Paul. We're starting off Independence Day weekend early with a special fireworks show following the conclusion of the game (weather permitting). Additionally, every Thursday night this season, enjoy $2 hot dogs and Michelob Ultras on Throwback Thursday. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
