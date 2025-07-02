RailRiders Survive Lehigh Valley Rally
ALLENTOWN, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 9-8 on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park. Alex Jackson homered twice and drove in five as the RailRiders built a lead, fell behind and came back for the series-opening win.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took a 2-0 lead in the top off the first. Everson Pereira singled in Jorbit Vivas for a 1-0 edge and a T.J. Rumfield sac fly extended the lead.
The RailRiders built a 6-0 advantage in the top of the third. A wild pitch allowed Jesus Rodriguez to cross. With two down, Alex Jackson hit a three-run blast 381 feet to left off IronPigs starter Gabe Mosser for the six-run lead.
Lehigh Valley took the lead against Cam Schlittler in the bottom of the third. The IronPigs sent 11 batters to the plate and capitalized on a walk and a pair of errors to forge ahead. Payton Henry's grand slam drew Lehigh within two. After a run-scoring groundout evened the score, Cal Stevenson singled in Gabriel Rincones, Jr. for a 7-6 IronPigs lead.
Zach Messinger took over for Schlittler in the third and shut down the IronPigs for the next two innings.
In the fifth, Spencer Jones launched a solo home run to right to tie that game at seven. The 412-foot shot to right was Jones' third home run in four Triple-A games. With one on and one out, Jackson drilled his second home run of the game to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 9-7 lead.
Lehigh Valley got within one as a run scored on a double play ball against Eric Reyzelman in the bottom of the sixth.
Reyzelman, Scott Effross and Harrison Cohen combined from the seventh inning on to hold the IronPigs in check. In the bottom of the ninth, Cohen walked Oscar Mercado with two outs but picked him off first to end the game.
Messinger (3-3) earned the win, Mosser (3-3) took the loss and Cohen garnered his second save.
All nine batters had at least one hit for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, paced by multi-hit games from Rodriguez, Jones, Pereira and Jackson.
The RailRiders and IronPigs meet again Thursday at 7:05 P.M. Carlos Carrasco and Andrew Painter square off for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Lehigh Valley, respectively. The series shifts to PNC Field on Friday. Tickets for July 4, which will feature an extended fireworks extravaganza courtesy of the PA Lottery, or any upcoming home game are available at www.swbrailriders.com.
