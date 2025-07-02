Redbirds to Give Fans Red, White & BOOM T-Shirt on Fourth of July

July 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continue to crank up the patriotism ahead of the club's July 4 game against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with a Red, White & BOOM T-shirt giveaway.

The first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive an exclusive Redbirds Red, White & BOOM t-shirt, perfect for showing off your stars and stripes pride. Arrive early and don't miss out, gates to AutoZone Park are scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m. CDT ahead of the 7:04 p.m. CDT first pitch.

There's no better place to celebrate the 4th of July than at the ballpark. Join the Memphis Redbirds for an action-packed, patriotic night in downtown Memphis. Don't miss the largest fireworks show in AutoZone Park history after the game. Grab your stars and stripes and get ready for an Independence Celebration like no other.

Before the game, the pregame autograph sessions, presented by Sylvamo - The World's Paper Company, continue on the concourse. Don't miss the chance to meet current Redbirds players. Throughout the game, the Memphis Redbirds Kids Zone will be active on the Old Bluff. The special section features a bounce house, obstacle course, slide and more for hours of fun.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Friday, July 4 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with first pitch scheduled for 7:04 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.







