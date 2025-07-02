Former Stars of 'The Sandlot' to Partner with the Nashville Sounds for Independece Day Celebration Game on July 3

NASHVILLE - The Play Forever Project will take part in the Nashville Sounds Independence Day Celebration game on July 3. The former actors of the iconic baseball film The Sandlot will deliver a check donation to East Nashville Athletics (ENA) among other activities throughout the day.

East Nashville Athletics is a youth sports organization dedicated to providing an environment for the youth of East Nashville to have a safe, team-oriented, and community-based experience while learning and enjoying sports. ENA intends to help kids set and work towards common goals, build character, learn leadership, and gain confidence.

Founded by Sandlot cast members Grant Gelt (Bertram Grover Weeks), Victor DiMattia (Timmy Timmons), and Shane Obedzinski (Tommy 'Repeat' Timmons), The Play Forever Project is a non-profit that recognizes the many financial, social, and cultural barriers associated with sports participation. It supports people of all genders, races, orientations, and abilities from all socioeconomic backgrounds. It works to provide true democratization to anyone interested in participating in youth sports or pursuing a career in sports.

One of The Sandlot's most iconic scenes is the only night game of the summer being Fourth of July due to the holiday fireworks. The cast will celebrate the nation's birthday with the Sounds and make a donation to East Nashville Athletics, Play Forever's cofounder Grant Gelt's neighborhood.

"We at Play Forever believe that sports build character and teach valuable life skills," explains Gelt. "However, we also recognize the many barriers that make it difficult, if not impossible, for young people to get involved. That's why Shane, Victor, and I created Play Forever - to ensure kids nationwide have equitable access to sports."

DETAILS:

Thursday, July 3 former Sandlot cast members Grant Gelt aka "Bertram Grover Weeks," Shane Obedzinski "Tommy "Repeat" Timmons," Victor DiMattia "Timmy Timmons", Chauncey Leopardi "Squints" and Brandon Adams "Kenny DeNunez" will deliver a donation check pregame of the Sounds' game against the Memphis Redbirds scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at First Horizon Park. The former cast members will participate in the ceremonial first pitch and the cast will be signing autographs on the concourse with donations going to Play Forever for one hour.

There is also a special ticket package Legends of The Sandlot Package that includes a reserved seat for the game, early entry at 3:30PM for a special 4 PM Q&A Session with several Cast Members from The Sandlot, a limited-edition Nashville Sounds x Play Forever pennant. A portion of every package sold goes to support Play Forever Project, helping kids across the country stay in the game and off the sidelines.

About The Play Forever Project

Founded and Chaired by cast members of The Sandlot (Grant Gelt aka "Bertram Grover Weeks," Shane Obedzinski "Tommy "Repeat" Timmons," and Victor DiMattia "Timmy Timmons"), Play Forever's mission is to remove obstacles and equip young athletes and youth interested in a career in sports, with the support they need to Play Forever.

Play Forever recognizes the many financial, social, and cultural barriers to participating in sports, and Play Forever will support all genders, races, orientations, and abilities from all socioeconomic backgrounds.







