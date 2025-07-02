'Pigs Erase Six-Run Deficit But Ultimately Fall to RailRiders
July 2, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (50-31, 4-3) managed to wipe out an early six-run hole, but ultimately could not hold on for the win in a 9-8 loss to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (44-35, 6-1) on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park.
SWB plated the first two runs of the game in the first on an Everson Pereira RBI single and TJ Rumfield sacrifice fly.
The RailRiders pushed home four runs, all with two outs, in the second. A wild pitch scored Jesús Rodriguez before Alex Jackson launched a three-run homer to make it 6-0.
The 'Pigs exploded for seven runs in the third to completely erase that deficit. The first seven batters of the inning all reached base safely with the first run scoring on a Justin Crawford bunt and subsequent throwing error on the play. With the bases loaded, Payton Henry launched a grand slam, his fourth homer of the year, to bring the 'Pigs to within a run. A Keaton Anthony single and Gabriel Rincones Jr. double put the tying and go-ahead runs into scoring position. Anthony scored on an Óscar Mercado groundout to tie the game before Cal Stevenson singled in Rincones for the lead.
Spencer Jones tied the game for SWB with a solo shot leading off the fifth before Jackson hit his second homer of the game, a two-run dinger, to put SWB back ahead, 9-7.
A ground ball double play with the bases loaded produced a run for the 'Pigs in the sixth, but they were unable to manufacture the tying run, falling 9-8.
Zach Messinger (3-3) earned the win in relief for the RailRiders, working two scoreless frames, allowing a hit and two walks, striking out two. Harrison Cohen (S, 2) worked around a walk for a scoreless ninth for the save.
Gabe Mosser (3-3) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing nine runs on 10 hits and a walk, striking out four in 4.1 innings.
The 'Pigs and RailRiders continue their series on Thursday, July 3rd with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. Andrew Painter (3-2, 4.24) goes for the 'Pigs against Carlos Carrasco (0-2, 4.95) for the RailRiders.
