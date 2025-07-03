Keaton Anthony Sets off Fireworks with Walk-Off of RailRiders

July 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (51-31, 5-3) rallied for their fourth walk-off win of the season, a 6-5 triumph over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (44-36, 6-2) on Thursday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Justin Crawford doubled to open the first inning and scored on a Weston Wilson RBI single to start the scoring for the 'Pigs.

Scranton struck for four in the fourth. Everson Pereira tied the game on an RBI single before Jose Rojas put the RailRiders ahead with another RBI knock. Andrew Velazquez knocked in two with a double to make it 4-1.

A balk scored run for the 'Pigs in the sixth before Weston Wilson drove home two with a double to tie the game in the seventh.

A ground ball double play scored a run for the RailRiders in the eighth, giving them the lead back.

In the ninth, the 'Pigs drew three walks to load the bases with two outs. Keaton Anthony then slugged a 3-2 pitch off the wall in rightfield, scoring Rafael Lantigua and Wilson to win the game for the 'Pigs, 6-5.

Michael Mercado (3-1) earned the win for the 'Pigs, working a perfect ninth, striking out two.

Leonardo Pestana (1-3) took the loss for the RailRiders, allowing both runs in the ninth on three walks, striking out one.

The IronPigs and RailRiders shift the remaining three games of the week up to Moosic, PA, beginning on Friday, July 4th on 6:35 p.m. at PNC Field.

