Capel Comes up Clutch Again in Stripers' 7-4 Comeback Win vs. Saints
July 3, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Conner Capel provided a decisive blast for the second straight game, wrapping a two-run home run around the right field foul pole in the fifth inning to propel the Gwinnett Stripers (5-4) to a 7-4 victory over the St. Paul Saints (4-5) on Thursday night at Coolray Field. Capel has homered three times in his last four games.
Scoring Recap: Gwinnett got started early with an RBI single from Capel followed by a sacrifice fly off the bat of Eddys Leonard to take a 2-0 lead in the first inning. St. Paul tied the game at 2-2 in the second inning and took the lead with a two-run homer from Aaron Sabato (5) in the third, making it 4-2 Saints. After a sacrifice fly from Cody Milligan cut it to 4-3 in the fourth, Capel came through with the go-ahead two-run homer (6) in the fifth to put the Stripers in front 5-4. Carlos Rodriguez added on with a solo-homer of his own (3) in the seventh, and Milligan swiped two bases and scored on an error to make it 7-4 in the eighth.
Key Contributors: Capel (3-for-4, homer, 3 RBIs, steal) stayed hot at the plate to lead the offense. Rodriguez (2-for-4, double, homer, RBI) added a multi-hit game and scored three times. Stripers' starting pitcher Nathan Wiles (W, 4-7) worked around early damage allowing four earned runs in 5.0 innings of work. The Gwinnett bullpen held the lead with Enoli Paredes (H, 4) tossing 2.0 scoreless innings followed by one apiece from Domingo Gonzalez (H, 3) and Jose Ruiz (S, 1). For St. Paul, Payton Eeles finished 3-for-5 and Sabato went 1-for-4 with the homer and two RBIs.
Noteworthy: Capel has homered in each of his last two games, each time giving the Stripers the lead in a comeback victory. Since the start of June, Capel is hitting .354 with three home runs and seven RBIs in 15 games. Wiles has earned a win in each of his last three starts. Ruiz earned his first save of 2025 with any club, and first since September 29, 2024 with Philadelphia at Washington.
Next Game (Thursday, July 4): St. Paul at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The Stripers are home for the biggest night of the summer. Celebrate Independence Day with a thrilling night at the ballpark, capped by a Red, White, and BOOM Fireworks display after the game. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
