Bisons Eight-Run Second Not Enough in 14-8 Loss to Red Wings Thursday Night

July 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bisons scored eight runs in the second inning of their third game of a six-game home-and-home series against the Rochester Red Wings, but that's all they mustered as the Red Wings offense couldn't be stopped at multiple points in a 14-8 loss for the Herd.

Buffalo starter CJ Van Eyk faced trouble right out of the gate as he allowed the first two to reach. He got a force out and a popout, but with two outs, Nick Schnell and Andrew Pickney had back-to-back RBI infield singles to give Rochester an early 2-0 lead. Jackson Cluff then hit a three-run homer to right just out of Will Robertson's reach to make it 5-0 Red Wings.

With a man on in the top of the second, José Tena had an RBI double down the right-field line to make it 6-0, but he was thrown out trying to get to third by Orelvis Martinez.

The Bisons got on the board in style against Red Wings starter Chase Solesky in the bottom of the second. Riley Tirotta singled on the first pitch, then Will Robertson and Martinez hit back-to-back home runs to trim the deficit to three at 6-3.

The inning continued with singles for Yohendrick Pinango and Josh Rivera. With two outs, a wild pitch moved them both into scoring position, then Michael Stefanic brought them both home with an opposite-field single to right.

Joey Loperfido followed that with a double in front of a diving Schnell, bringing Stefanic to third, then Tirotta drilled a ball to deep center for a three-run homer for the Herd's third long ball of the inning, their first lead at 8-6 and to knock Solesky from the game.

The Red Wings got a run closer with a two-out rally in the top of the fourth. Darren Baker, Robert Hassell III and Yohandy Morales had straight singles, the last of them an RBI knock to make it 8-7 Bisons.

Despite his big-time struggles in the first, Van Eyk made it through four innings, giving up a total of seven earned runs on eight hits, two walks and three strikeouts.

Andrew Bash came out of the bullpen first and pitched a 1-2-3 fifth, but in the sixth, he issued a leadoff walk, then C.J. Stubbs made him pay, drilling one off the base of the center-field wall for a game-tying RBI triple. Hassell then dunked one into left field for a double to bring Stubbs home and give Rochester the lead back at 9-8.

Rochester threatened to score against Ryan Jennings in the top of the seventh. Andrés Chaparro led off the inning with a double, but he was thrown out at the plate by Rivera on a Schnell double off the wall in right. Jennings struck out back-to-back batters to end the threat.

A Robertson walk in the bottom of the seventh stopped a streak of seven straight Bisons retired, but he was caught stealing second to end the inning.

Hunter Gregory loaded the bases with no one out in the eighth on a hit and two walks, and a wild pitch from him brought home a run for Rochester. Kevin Gowdy entered with the bases loaded again and gave up an RBI groundout to Chaparro and a three-run missile of a homer to Schnell, which extended the Red Wings' lead to 14-8.

Loperfido had a one-out single in the bottom of the ninth, but that wasn't enough to get anything going as Rochester slammed the door.

The Bisons and Red Wings will play the fourth game of this six-game set, the first of the series' three games in Rochester, on Friday at Innovative Field at 6:45 p.m. RHP Robinson Piña will take the mound for the Herd. You can listen to the action on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com starting at 6:25 p.m. with Pat Malacaro.







