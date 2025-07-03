RailRiders Suffer Walk-off Loss
July 3, 2025 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
ALLENTOWN, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were walked off by the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 6-5 on Thursday evening at Coca-Cola Park. With two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, Keaton Anthony singled off the high wall in right to plate two and give Lehigh Valley the win.
The IronPigs struck first with a run against Carlos Carrasco in the bottom of the first. After Justin Crawford reached on a twilight-aided double, Weston Wilson's RBI single staked Lehigh Valley to a 1-0 advantage.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plated four runs in the fourth off Andrew Painter, the #1 prospect in the Philadelphia Phillies system. Spencer Jones doubled to right-center and scored on a single from Everson Pereira. After a T.J. Rumfield walk, Jose Rojas singled Pereira in for a 2-1 RailRiders lead. Andrew Velazquez lined a two-run double to left-center to extend the lead to 4-1.
Carrasco held Lehigh Valley until the sixth inning, allowing three baserunners between the second and fifth innings. In the sixth, the right-hander balked in a run as the lead narrowed to 4-2.
The IronPigs tied the game against Baron Stuart in the seventh. With one away, Rafael Lantigua and Rodlfo Castro singled off Stuart and Crawford worked a walk. Wilson doubled in a pair to even the game at four.
The RailRiders answered quickly, however, regaining the lead in the top of the eighth. Rumfield reached on an error, advanced to third on a Rojas single and scored the go-ahead run on a double play.
In the last of the ninth, Leonardo Pestana walked three batters to load the bases. Harrison Cohen took over and surrendered the game-winning hit to Anthony.
Carrasco worked a quality start, allowing two runs on six hits. Painter struck out seven but surrendered the first four Scranton/Wilkes-Barre runs. Pestana (1-3) took the loss while Michael Mercado (3-1) earned the win.
The series shifts to PNC Field on Friday when Brendan Beck gets the start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre against Lehigh Valley and Alan Rangel. Tickets for July 4, which will feature an extended fireworks extravaganza courtesy of the PA Lottery, or any upcoming home game are available at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
6-2, 44- 36
