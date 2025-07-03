Five-Run Second Sinks Jacksonville in Thursday Game against Charlotte
July 3, 2025 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
CHARLOTTE, N.C.- A pair of home runs from Graham Pauley were not enough for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, who fell to the Charlotte Knights, 10-5, Thursday night at Truist Field.
Locked in a 1-1 tie, Charlotte (42-42, 6-3) took the lead in the bottom of the second. Jacob Amaya (2) crushed a leadoff home run, giving the Knights a 2-1 lead. Dru Baker doubled and Adam Hackenberg singled. Coery Julks followed with a walk to load the bases. With bases full of Knights, Tim Elko (15) demolished a grand slam, making it 6-1 over Jacksonville (52-32, 5-4).
The Jumbo Shrimp battled back in the third. With two outs, Andrew Pintar walked and Troy Johnston doubled. With runners on second and third, Deyvison De Los Santos smacked a two-run single, narrowing the deficit to three.
Trailing 6-3, Pauley (7) smashed his second home run of the game, chipping away at Charlotte's lead, 6-4.
In the bottom of the fourth, Korey Lee was hit by pitch and Tom Elko singled to start the frame. With runners on first and second, Dominic Fletcher singled home Lee, advancing Elko as well. Bryan Ramos was hit by a pitch to load the bases. With the bases juiced, Amaya laced a two-run double, widening the gap to 9-4.
Charlotte cushioned their lead in the bottom of the seventh. Julks (8) smashed a solo homer, making it 10-4.
The Shrimp made a fighting effort in the final inning of the game to comeback but fell short. Joe Mack doubled and two batters later, Maximo Acosta ripped an RBI single, bringing home the final run of the game, 10-5.
Charlotte got an early start in the first. Julks singled and two batters later Elko walked. With runners at first and second, Andre Lipcius cracked an RBI double, making it 1-0.
Jacksonville tied up the game in the following frame. Pauley (6) clobbered a solo home run, tying the game at one.
Jacksonville and Charlotte continue the series Friday night from VyStar Ballpark. RHP Morgan McSweeney (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will start for the Jumbo Shrimp and RHP Yoendrys Gómez (1-1, 2.61 ERA) will counter for Charlotte. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 AM and ESPN690.com.
