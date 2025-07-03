Minor League Baseball Announces June Players and Pitchers of the Month

Minor League Baseball ™ (MiLB™) today announced the Player and Pitcher of the Month Award winners for June in Major League Baseball 's player development system.

International League (Triple-A)

Durham Bulls (Rays) outfielder Tristan Peters batted .385/.486/.670 and led the league in hits (35), runs (22) and RBI (27) and was second in doubles (11), walks (18), on-base percentage (.486) and OPS (1.156). He finished fourth in average (.385) and total bases (61) and was fifth in slugging percentage (.670). He recorded 10 multi-hit games and tied his career-high with four hits on June 1 against Memphis as he went 4-for-4 with two doubles, two homers, four runs scored and four RBI. Peters, 25, was originally selected by Milwaukee in the seventh round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Southern Illinois University.

Durham right-hander Joe Boyle went 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA in six games (five starts) as he allowed six earned runs on 18 hits and 11 walks over 30.0 innings. He struck out a league-best 49 (led the IL by 16 strikeouts) and held opponents to a .167 average, the second-best mark in the league. He led the league in strikeouts per nine innings (14.70) and began the month with 11.0 scoreless innings. Boyle, 25, was originally selected by Cincinnati in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of the University of Notre Dame.

Pacific Coast League (Triple-A)

Las Vegas Aviators (Athletics) outfielder Carlos Cortes batted .369/.455/.738 and led Minor League Baseball in RBI (36) and total bases (76) and led the league in doubles (14), slugging percentage (.738) and OPS (1.193). He was second in hits (38), home runs (eight) and on-base percentage (.455) and was third in average (.369) and walks (17) and sixth in runs (23). He recorded 10 multi-hit games and hit safely in 13 straight games from June 4-18. He had a two-day stretch against Albuquerque (June 25-26) where he went 8-for-9 with two doubles, two homers, four runs scored and seven RBI. His average for the year went from .257 to .313 in June. Cortes, 28, was originally selected by New York (NL) in the third round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of the University of South Carolina.

Las Vegas right-hander Jack Perkins was 2-0 with a 0.55 ERA in three starts as he allowed one earned run on five hits and nine walks over 16.1 innings before being recalled by the Athletics on June 22. He struck out 29 and held opponents to a .094 average, the best mark among pitchers with 10 or more innings. He allowed just two extra-base hits in June (a double and a triple) and worked 6.1 scoreless innings in his first two Major League outings. Perkins, 25, was selected by the Athletics in the fifth round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of the University of Indiana.

Eastern League (Double-A)

Erie SeaWolves (Tigers) first baseman/left fielder Chris Meyers batted .400/.442/.638 and led the league in average (.400), RBI (22) and OPS (1.080) while finishing second in hits (32) and total bases (51). He was third in on-base percentage (.442) and slugging percentage (.638) and was fifth in runs (17) and doubles (eight). He entered the month hitting .240 and finished June at .303 as he recorded eight multi-hit games and hit safely in 16 of his 19 games, including a seven-game hitting streak to end the month. Meyers, 26, was selected by Detroit in the 13th round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Toledo.

Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets) right-hander Jonah Tong claimed his second straight Eastern League honor as he went 3-0 with a 0.93 ERA in five starts as he allowed three earned runs on 11 hits and nine walks while striking out a league-best 43. He led the league in average against (.113), WHIP (0.69), hits allowed per nine innings (3.41) and strikeouts per nine innings (13.39). Tong allowed just two extra-base hits (a double and a triple) in June. Tong, 22, was selected by New York (NL) in the seventh round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of the Georgia Premier High School in Statesboro, Georgia.

Southern League (Double-A)

Knoxville Smokies (Cubs) second baseman/third baseman Pedro Ramirez batted .313/.369/.545 and led the league in hits (31), runs (22), RBI (23) and total bases (54) and was second in triples (two). He finished third in average (.313) and slugging percentage (.545) and fourth in home runs (five) and OPS (.914). He recorded nine multi-hit games and his five home runs, 22 runs and 23 RBI were all career highs for a single month. Ramirez, 21, was signed by Chicago (NL) as an international free agent out of Temblador, Venezuela, on January 15, 2021.

Birmingham Barons (White Sox) left-hander Shane Murphy went 2-1 with a 1.17 ERA in five starts as he scattered 17 hits and four walks over 30.2 innings. He led the league in strikeout to walk ratio (5.50) and WHIP (0.68). He recorded 14.0 consecutive scoreless innings from June 4-15 and was the tough-luck loser in a 1-0 loss to Rocket City on June 4 at Rickwood Field. Murphy, 22, was selected by Chicago (AL) in the 14th round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Chandler Gilbert Community College in Chandler, Arizona.

Texas League (Double-A)

Wichita Wind Surge (Twins) outfielder Kala'i Rosario batted .282/.419/.529 and led the league in RBI (23) and was second in runs (18). He finished third in doubles (eight), triples (two), walks (18) and OPS (.948) and was fourth in total bases (45) and fifth in stolen bases (eight). He hit safely in eight straight games from June 17-26 and hit for the cycle on June 25 against Springfield as he tied his career-high with four hits. Rosario, 22, was selected by Minnesota in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of Waiakea High School in Hilo, Hawaii.

San Antonio Missions (Padres) right-hander Henry Baez went 1-1 with a 1.13 ERA in five starts as he allowed three earned runs on 14 hits and seven walks over 24.0 innings, while holding opponents to a .175 average. He was scored upon in one of his five starts and ended the month with a streak of 17.1 scoreless innings. He tied his career-high with 10 strikeouts on June 20 against Frisco. Baez, 22, was signed by San Diego as an international free agent out of San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, on July 2, 2019.

Midwest League (High-A)

West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers) shortstop Kevin McGonigle batted .340/.400/.649 and led the league in runs (24), RBI (27), doubles (11), slugging percentage (.649), OPS (1.049) and total bases (61). He was second in home runs (six), fourth in hits (32) and sixth in average (.340). He recorded seven multi-hit games and hit safely in nine straight games from June 11-22. He posted a career-high five hits on June 13 as part of a two-game span (June 12-13 at Lansing) that saw him go 9-for-10 with three doubles, a home run, four RBI and seven runs scored. McGonigle, 20, was selected by the Tigers in Competitive Balance Round A (37th overall) of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Monsignor Bonner High School in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania.

South Bend Cubs right-hander Tyler Schlaffer went 3-0 with a 0.69 ERA in four starts as he allowed two earned runs on 11 hits and 11 walks over 26.0 innings. He led the league in ERA (0.69) and WHIP (0.85) and was second in strikeouts (27), average against (.128) and hits allowed per nine innings (3.81). In his final High-A start, June 25 at Cedar Rapids, he threw seven scoreless innings allowing just one hit with a career-high 10 strikeouts. He was promoted to Double-A Knoxville on July 1. Schlaffer, 24, was selected by Chicago (NL) in the ninth round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Homewood-Flossmor High School in Homewood, Illinois.

Northwest League (High-A)

Spokane Indians (Rockies) first baseman Aidan Longwell batted .375/.429/.636 and led the league in average (.375), doubles (11) and RBI (24) while finishing second in slugging percentage (.636), OPS (1.065) and total bases (56). He was third in hits (33) and was sixth in on-base percentage (.429). He recorded nine multi-hit games and had a 12-game hitting streak from June 11-24. His five RBI on June 29 at Hillsboro set a career high. Longwell, 23, was selected by Colorado in the 17th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Kent State University.

Vancouver Canadians (Blue Jays) right-hander Khal Stephen went 3-1 with a league-best 0.95 ERA in five starts as he allowed three earned runs on 18 hits and six walks over 28.1 innings. He struck out 33 and held opponents to a .180 average. He set a career-high with 11 strikeouts on June 2 at Tri-City. Stephen, 22, was selected by Toronto in the second round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Mississippi State University.

South Atlantic League (High-A)

Hub City Spartanburgers (Rangers) outfielder Keith Jones II batted .325/.440/.614 and led the league in doubles (nine), slugging percentage (.614) and OPS (1.054) and was second in home runs (five), total bases (51) and on-base percentage (.440). He finished fourth in average (.325) and hits (27). He recorded seven multi-hit games and had a 10-game hitting streak from June 3-13. He was promoted to Double-A Frisco on July 1. Jones II, 23, was selected by Texas in the ninth round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of New Mexico State University.

Wilmington Blue Rocks (Nationals) right-hander Travis Sykora went 3-0 with a 1.66 ERA in four starts as he allowed four earned runs on 10 hits and six walks over 21.2 innings. He struck out 32 and led the league in average against (.139), WHIP (0.74), hits allowed per nine innings (4.15) and strikeouts per nine innings (13.29). He tied his career-high with 10 strikeouts on June 12 at Hub City and was promoted to Double-A Harrisburg on June 26. Sykora, 21, was selected by Washington in the third round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Round Rock High School in Round Rock, Texas.

California League (Single-A)

Lake Elsinore Storm (Padres) catcher/first baseman Lamar King Jr. batted .408/.505/.579 and led the league in average (.408), doubles (11), on-base percentage (.505), slugging percentage (.579) and OPS (1.084). He finished second in hits (31), was fifth in runs (16), total bases (44) and stolen bases (nine). He recorded six multi-hit games, including a career-best five-hit effort on June 4 at Modesto, and ended the month with a 10-game hitting streak. King, Jr, 21, was selected by San Diego in the fourth round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Calvert Hall High School in Baltimore, Maryland.

San Jose Giants left-hander Jacob Bresnahan went 3-0 with a 0.95 ERA in four starts as he allowed two earned runs on eight hits and eight walks over 19.0 innings. He held opponents to a .129 average and struck out 25 batters, including a career high-tying eight on June 19 at Modesto. Over his last 16.0 innings, he allowed one earned run on seven hits. Bresnahan, 20, was originally selected by Cleveland in the 13th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Sumner High School in Sumner, Washington. He was obtained by San Francisco on July 30, 2024, in exchange for right-hander Alex Cobb.

Carolina League (Single-A)

Charleston RiverDogs (Rays) outfielder Angel Mateo batted .349/.398/.547 and led the league in average (.349), hits (30) and RBI (24) and was second in total bases (47), slugging percentage (.547) and OPS (.945). He finished third in runs (19) and doubles (six). He recorded nine multi-hit games and tied his career-high with four hits June 20 at Kannapolis. He finished June with an 11-game hitting streak. Mateo, 20, was signed by Tampa Bay as an international free agent out of San Juan De La Maguna, Dominican Republic, on January 15, 2022.

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (White Sox) right-hander Luis Reyes went 2-0 with a 0.36 ERA in four starts as he allowed one earned run on 13 hits and five walks over 25.0 innings. The only run he allowed all month was on a solo homer on June 14, after which he threw 16.0 consecutive scoreless innings to end the month. Other than the solo home run, only four runners reached third base against Reyes. Reyes, 19, was signed by Chicago (AL) as an international free agent out of Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic, on January 15, 2023.

Florida State League (Single-A)

Palm Beach Cardinals third baseman/first baseman Deniel Ortiz batted .333/.449/.556 and led the league in slugging percentage (.556) and OPS (1.005). He was second in total bases (45) and third in runs (18), home runs (four) and on-base percentage (.449). He finished fourth in average (.333), hits (27) and sixth in doubles (six). He recorded nine multi-hit games and his safely in seven straight games from June 8-17. Ortiz, 20, was selected by St. Louis in the 16th round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Walters State Community College in Morristown, Tennessee.

St. Lucie Mets right-hander Wellington Aracena went 1-1 with a 1.13 ERA in five outings (two starts) as he allowed three earned runs on eight hits and 11 walks over 24.0 innings. He led the league in average against (.104) and was second in strikeouts (29) and WHIP (0.79). He allowed one earned run over his last 20.0 innings in June. Aracena, 20, was signed by New York (NL) as an international free agent out of Mao, Dominican Republic, on January 15, 2022.

Arizona Complex League (Rookie)

ACL Diamondbacks second baseman JD Dix batted .397/.472/.577 and led the league in hits (31). He finished second in doubles (eight) and total bases (45), was third in triples (three) and on-base percentage (.472) and was fourth in average (.397). He recorded 11 multi-hit games, started the month with an 11-game hitting streak and set a career-high with four hits on June 11 against the ACL Padres. He was promoted to Single-A Visalia on June 28. Dix, 19, was selected by Arizona in Competitive Balance Round A (35th overall) of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Whitefish Bay High School in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin.

ACL Giants left-hander Ricardo Estrada went 2-0 with a 0.92 ERA in four appearances (one start) as he allowed two earned runs on 11 hits and two walks over 19.2 innings. He led the league in WHIP (0.66), average against (.157), strikeouts per nine innings (11.44) and was second in strikeouts (25) and strikeout to walk ratio (12.5). He tied his career-high with nine strikeouts June 2 against the ACL Angels and was promoted to Single-A San Jose on June 26. Estrada, 23, was signed by San Francisco as an international free agent out of Chihuahua, Mexico, on January 15, 2021.

Dominican Summer League (Rookie)

DSL Rockies centerfielder Cristian Arguelles batted .476/.554/.720 and led the league in average (.476), total bases (59), slugging percentage (.720) and OPS (1.274) and was second in RBI (29). He finished third in triples (four) and on-base percentage (.554). He recorded 14 multi-hit games in 21 games, including a stretch of nine multi-hit games in the final 10 games of the month. He hit safely in 18 of 21 June contests and set a career-high with four hits on June 17 and then matched it on June 23. He finished the month riding a 12-game hitting streak as he went 28-for-51 (.549). Arguelles, 18, was signed by Colorado as an international free agent out of Coro, Venezuela, on January 19, 2024.

DSL Rockies right-hander Kevin Martinez went 3-0 with a 0.49 ERA in four starts as he held opponents to one run on 12 hits over 18.1 innings without issuing a walk in 18.1 innings. He was the only DSL pitcher to throw more than 9.1 innings without walking a batter and he started the month on a 15.2 inning scoreless streak. Martinez, 17, was signed by Colorado as an international free agent out of Cabrera, Dominican Republic, on January 18, 2025.

Florida Complex League (Rookie)

FCL Orioles outfielder Jordan Sanchez batted .340/.484/.520 and led the league in on-base percentage (.484) and OPS (1.004). He was third in average (.340) and slugging percentage (.520) and fourth in doubles (six). He recorded six multi-hit games, including four multi-hit games in the last five games of the month. Sanchez, 19, was signed by Baltimore as an international free agent out of Matanzas, Cuba, on December 1, 2023

FCL Yankees right-hander Jose M. Rodriguez went 0-2 with a 0.48 ERA in four games (three starts) as he held opponents to one earned run on 11 hits and four walks over 18.2 innings. He struck out a career-high nine batters June 17 against the FCL Phillies and did not allow an earned run until his final inning of the month. In the two games where he was charged with the loss, the Yankees were shut out both times (1-0 and 2-0). For the year, he is 0-3 with a 0.99 ERA and the Yankees have scored one run in those three losses. Rodriguez, 21, was signed by New York (AL) as an international free agent out of La Victoria, Dominican Republic, on July 3, 2023.







