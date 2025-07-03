Beavers, Jackson Get Three Hits Each In Loss
July 3, 2025 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (3-5 | 33-47) fell to the Durham Bulls (6-2 | 51-32), 4-1, on Thursday night at Harbor Park. The Tides were swept in two games versus the Bulls in what was a scheduled three-game series prior to Wednesday night's postponement. Tonight's game was followed by a July 3rd Postgame Fireworks show to close out an eight-game, 10-day homestand.
All four runs by Durham scored in the first three innings, including a three-spot in the third. Carson Williams broke the scoring open for them on a solo home run in the second inning. In the third inning, Tristan Peters knocked an RBI triple in the third to double the lead and then the lead was doubled again on a two-run home run by Dominic Keegan.
Norfolk's only run came on a sacrifice fly by Vimael Machín in the sixth inning. Their offense was led by Dylan Beavers and Jeremiah Jackson, who each knocked three hits including a double. Keagan Gillies also made his Triple-A debut for the Tides tonight, tossing a scoreless sixth inning. Gillies is set to play as a selection in the All-Star Futures game on Saturday, July 12 at Truist Park in Atlanta.
The Tides will immediately head to Durham tomorrow for another three-game series through Sunday. RHP Thaddeus Ward (6-5, 6.50) is the probable for Norfolk while RHP Logan Workman (4-3, 4.39) is scheduled to throw for Durham.
