Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 3 at Buffalo

WEDNESDAY WOES: The Red Wings looked to take game two in Buffalo on Wednesday night after dropping the opener...it was a bullpen game for the Rochester pitching staff, which featured six different arms coming out to toe the rubber...RF NICK SCHNELL blasted a two-run homer, and 3B YOHANDY MORALES accounted for the other RBI, but the Bisons' bullpen kept the Wings' bats quiet and did enough to pick up their fourth straight win, 5-3...the Red Wings are back in action tonight for game three of the six-game set, the last one at Sahlen Field, sending RHP CHASE SOLESKY to the mound against the Bisons' RHP C.J. Van Eyk.

DUBBLE BUBBLE: With an impressive 6-3 double play in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Wings have now turned a double play in 13 straight games...13 games marks the longest streak of consecutive games by a Red Wings defense since at least 2004...over this stretch, (since 6/17) the Wings have turned 24 double plays, leading all professional teams (including MLB).

PINCK AND CHOOSE: CF ANDREW PINCKNEY turned in a 2-for-3 effort with a pair of singles and a walk in the loss...the Alabama native now ranks second among active Red Wings in hits (59), RBI (T-2nd, 25), total bases (88)...Pinckney also leads all active Red Wing players in homers (9), stolen bases (19), and runs scored (42).

SCHNELL YA LATER: LF NICK SCHNELL logged a 2-for-5 night on Wednesday night, including a two-run blast, a single, 2 RBI, and a stolen base, marking his fourth multi-hit effort since 6/19...the Louisville product now has six long balls and 21 RBI on the season...against left-handed pitching in Triple-A this season, he is posting a .333/.429/1.000 slash line with a 1.429 OPS, along with a double, a triple, three home runs, and 11 RBI.

TENA-ACIOUS EFFORT: 3B JOSÉ TENA went 2-for-3 at the plate with two singles, a walk, and a run scored...the pair of base knocks marks his 14th hit in just 11 games since joining Rochester on 6/17...in road games, Tena is batting .333 (10-for-33) with a .812 OPS...

This marks the first time the Dominican native has logged back-to-back multi-hit games since 9/21-22 in 2024, with Washington at Chicago-NL.

MASONRY: Rehabbing RHP MASON THOMPSON made his first appearance with the Red Wings tonight, escaping a bases-loaded jam to log 1.0 scoreless inning on two hits, while adding three strikeouts and a walk...this marked Thompson's first appearance in a Red Wings uniform since 7/27/2022 at Indianapolis...he is the 35th pitcher, and 56th player overall to suit up for Rochester in 2025.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY... 2015: On July 3, 2015, the Red Wings defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 6-5 in a 16-inning marathon...3B NATE HANSON drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the sixteenth, scoring LF ERIC FARRIS with a single...RF OSWALDO ARCIA and C ERIC FRYER each added two-run homers to help power the Red Wings' offense, and Red Wing pitchers struck out a total of 23 IronPig batters...MLB All-Star RHP JOSÉ BERRÍOS started the game for the Wings, and LHP LOGAN DARNELL earned the win after 4.0 relief innings.







