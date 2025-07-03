Bats Take Early Punches, Fall 11-3 to Indians
July 3, 2025 - International League (IL)
Louisville Bats News Release
LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - Playing from behind from wire to wire, the Louisville Bats dropped game three of their six-game set with the Indianapolis Indians by a score of 11-3. It was a game to forget for the Bats, who had to use seven different pitchers in the loss.
Jose Franco (L, 1-1) drew the start for Louisville, his first appearance in front of the home crowd. For the second consecutive night, Ronny Simon blasted a home run to lead off the top of the first inning for the Indians, but Indianapolis was far from done. 11 batters, two hits, four walks, two errors, a wild pitch, and two Bats pitchers later, Louisville found itself in a six-run hole before taking its first at-bat.
After retiring the Bats in order in the first, Indianapolis came back out in the second ready to do more damage. A Jack Suwinski single and a Nick Yorke walk set the table for Malcolm Nuñez, who doubled into the right-center gap to make it 8-0 Indians. Hunter Parks, who entered in relief of Franco in the first, was subsequently relieved himself by Evan Kravetz. The lanky lefty recorded back-to-back punchouts and a flyout to end the inning.
Louisville started to put something together in the bottom of the second, with Edwin Rios singling and coming around to score on a Levi Jordan double to get the Bats on the board. A few batters later, Will Banfield drove home Jordan from third with a sacrifice fly to make it 8-2.
Kravetz kept the Tribe off the board in his three innings of work, exiting after allowing just a single hit and tallying four strikeouts. He made way for Connor Phillips to enter in the fifth. On the other side of the ball, Randy Labaut (W, 3-1) tossed three scoreless frames of relief for the Indians.
Indianapolis added a couple more runs in the top of the sixth with a Shawn Ross single, increasing Louisville's deficit to eight runs. It picked up its 11th run of the evening with a Nuñez RBI single in the seventh.
Catcher Eric Yang took the mound for the Bats in the top of the ninth, tossing his second scoreless inning of the season to thundering applause from the Louisville faithful.
The Bats were able to scratch across one final run in the bottom of the ninth on Trey Faltine's first Triple-A extra-base hit, a double to plate Bryson Brigman, but Louisville fell to Indianapolis, 11-3.
The Bats (36-48, 4-5 second half) will look to even up the set against the Indians (48-35, 6-3 second half) on Friday as the series shifts to Indianapolis. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. ET with Nick Curran on the call for Sports Talk 790.
