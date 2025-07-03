Williams, Keegan Club Bulls Past Tides 4-1

July 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







NORFOLK, VA - Bulls shortstop Carson Williams and catcher Dominic Keegan both homered, center fielder Tristan Peters clubbed three hits, and and starter Ian Seymour yielded a lone earned run over five-plus frames to earn his league-best ninth win in Durham's 4-1 victory over the Norfolk Tides on Thursday night at Harbor Park.

Williams walloped a solo shot in the second as the Bulls struck first. Peters added an RBI triple in the third before Keegan capped the three-run inning with a two-run shot, his fourth of the year. The Tides would plate their lone run in the sixth, with Durham hurlers holding the Norfolk offense scoreless the rest of the way.

Seymour (5.2 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO) fanned five to improve his record to 9-3 on the year. Relievers Cole Sulser (0.1 IP), Joey Gerber (1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 SO), Cole Wilcox (1.0 IP, 1 BB, 1 SO) and Garrett Acton (1.0 IP, 1 BB, 1 SO) joined forces for the final three-plus frames, with Acton notching the save. Tides starter Chayce McDermott (5.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO) suffered the loss.

Peters (3-5, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 3B, 1 RBI) was the only Bulls batter with a multi-hit effort. Williams, meanwhile, has homered in each of his last three games, in addition to five of his last eight, and reached base in all four plate appearances with his longball and three walks.

It's A Major Award: Minor League Baseball earlier on Thursday announced that outfielder Tristan Peters and right-hander Joe Boyle were named the International League's Player and Pitcher of the Month, respectively, for the month of June. Peters in 25 games last month hit .385 (35-91) with 22 runs, 11 doubles, five homers and 27 RBI along with a .486 OBP and 1.156 OPS. Boyle in six outings (five starts) posted a 3-0 record and 1.80 ERA (30.0 IP) with 11 walks and 49 strikeouts, adding a 0.97 WHIP and .167 batting average against.

Williams Heating Up: Carson Williams has now homered in each of his last three games following his home run on Thursday night. He has also gone deep in five of his last eight games dating back to June 22. Since June 1, Williams owns a .302 average (26-86) with 22 runs, three doubles, one triple, nine homers and 26 RBI in 24 contests.

K-Time: Ian Seymour with his five strikeouts on Thursday night extended his International League lead in that category, and now has 104 punchouts this season. Last season he finished tied for sixth among all minor league pitchers with 162 strikeouts. His nine victories this season also pace all International League pitchers.

What's Next: The two teams are set to continue their six-game home-and-home series in Durham on Friday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm. RHP Logan Workman is expected to get the nod for the Bulls, with RHP Thaddeus Ward anticipated to start for the Tides.







International League Stories from July 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.