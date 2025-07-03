Red Wings Explode for 14 Runs in Win over Bisons

July 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester looked to take game three of the six game set and the last in Buffalo on Thursday evening. The Wings offense had no trouble getting going, scoring 14 runs on 14 hits, as CF Robert Hassell III reached base all five times including three hits, and RF Nick Schnell drove in four runs with a home run and a double. The Wings bullpen shut out the Bisons bats over the last seven innings to secure the victory, 14-8.

The Red Wings got on the scoreboard in the first inning for their third-straight game to kick off the night. Robert Hasell III started things off with a two-strike single to left field, and then advanced after drawing an errant throw over to first on a pick-off attempt. 1B Yohandy Morales drew a walk to make it first and second with nobody out. 3B José Tena grounded into a fielder's choice to reach base. A few batters later Nick Schnell collected his 22nd RBI on the season with an infield single to second in which Morales hustled all the way from second to score. Schnell and Tena pulled off a double steal before LF Andrew Pinckney chopped one into the ground to third, good for another infield hit and RBI. This set up SS Jackson Cluff to blow the game wide open with a three-run homer to right, his fourth of the year. The damage ended there, but Rochester grabbed a quick 5-0 advantage.

Just like Wednesday night, Rochester scored again in the first two innings. It started with the leadoff man Hassell again reaching this time on a four pitch walk. With two out, Tena smoked a double down the right field line to score Hassell, extending the lead to 6-0.

In the bottom half of the inning the Bisons had an answer, started by a leadoff single from DH Riley Tirotta. RF Will Robertson stepped into the box and launched a no-doubter to center field, good for his team-leading 14th home run of the season. 2B Olveris Martinez joined in on the fun reaching double digit long balls with a drive to center, the sixth time Buffalo has gone back-to-back this season and third time for Robertson and Martinez. The Bisons weren't done as LF Yohendrick Pinango singled to right field. SS Josh Rivera did the exact same thing later in the inning, making it first and second with one out. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch moving into scoring position. 3B Michael Stefanic came up with a big two-out single to right center scoring both runners, and then advanced to third on a double from 1B Joey Loperfido. Riley Tirotta got back involved with his second hit of the inning, this time a three-run shot to center field for the third Buffalo home run of the inning. An eight run second inning gave Buffalo an 8-6 lead after two.

It was the Red Wings turn to cut into the lead, doing so in the top of the fourth inning all with two outs. 2B Darren Baker slapped a single through the left side before Hassell reached for the third time tonight, this time blooping a single to right center. Morales ripped a single right over the shortstop to score Baker, cutting the Bisons lead to one, 8-7.

Rochester took back the lead in the top of the sixth. Following a leadoff walk by Jackson Cluff, C C.J. Stubbs sent a fly ball over the centerfielder's head, ricocheting off the wall to bring Cluff home and Stubbs to third with a standup triple. A batter later, Robert Hassell III shot a double down the left field line, bringing Stubbs home to retake the lead, 9-8, for the Red Wings.

In the top of the eighth, the Red Wings added a flurry of insurance runs. Walks from C.J. Stubbs and Robert Hassell III and a base hit from Darren Baker loaded the bases with no outs to begin the inning. Stubbs came home to score his second run of the game with Yohandy Morales up at the plate, on a wild pitch to the backstop. DH Andrés Chaparro brought the second run of the inning home on an RBI groundout to third base. Nick Schnell cleared the bases and made it a 14-8 game in the next at-bat, sending a sharp line drive over the right-center fence for his seventh Triple-A home run of the year.

Buffalo came to bat in the bottom of the ninth in search of six runs, but went down without crossing the plate to give Rochester their first win of the series, 14-8.

RHP Chase Solesky started the game on the mound for Rochester. Over 1.2 innings, the Florida native allowed eight earned runs on eight hits, all coming in the second inning, while picking up two strikeouts. RHP Joan Adon relieved Solesky with two outs in the second inning, pitching for 2.0 innings with three punchouts and only one hit allowed. Rehabbing RHP Mason Thompson came in to get the last out in the fourth, ending the inning with a strikeout. RHP Holden Powell threw the fifth and sixth innings for the Red Wings, keeping Buffalo off the bases and striking out three Bisons batters. The seventh and eighth innings were handled by LHP Konnor Pilkington, who gave up just one hit and struck out three. RHP Parker Dunshee took the ninth for the Red Wings, shutting the Bisons down and picking up a strikeout.

The Red Wings Player of the Game for Thursday evening is RF Nick Schnell, who went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double. He tallied four RBI and two runs as part of this performance. Schnell now has seven home runs and 25 RBI with the Wings this season. After going deep Wednesday night, the Indiana native has now homered in back-to-back games for the second time with Rochester (5/30-31)

The series will continue on Friday night, as the Red Wings and Bisons head to Innovative Field to continue the second half of their six game set with an Independence Day celebration. RHP Cade Cavalli will toe the rubber for Rochester, and will be matched up against RHP Nolan McLean for Buffalo.







International League Stories from July 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.