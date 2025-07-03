Registration Open for Bisons 2-Day Youth Clinic with Players, Coaches
July 3, 2025 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
A Sahlen Field tradition that is one of our favorite events every year, the Bisons 2-Day Youth Clinic featuring Bisons coaches in players returns, Thursday, July 31 & Friday, August 1, presented by LEGENDS (9a-12p each day)!
Each year, Bisons coaches and players meet with kids aged 7-16 for two days at Sahlen Field to learn the fundamentals of the game. There will be lessons in pitching, throwing, fielding, base running, hitting, bunting and much more, while participants will be grouped by age so that the proper level of instruction can be given to each additional group.
The cost of this year's 2-Day Youth Clinic is $120 (plus fees). Registration is open and Clinic Admission includes a Bisons T-Shirt and 2 Flex Tickets that can be use for any remaining 2025 Bisons home game!
International League Stories from July 3, 2025
- Omaha Offense Stalls in 12-3 Loss to Iowa - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Keaton Anthony Sets off Fireworks with Walk-Off of RailRiders - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- RailRiders Suffer Walk-off Loss - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons Eight-Run Second Not Enough in 14-8 Loss to Red Wings Thursday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Caissie Crushes Two Homers in Lopsided Win over Omaha 12-3 - Iowa Cubs
- Simon's Historic Smash and Six-Run First Inning Seal Indians Victory - Indianapolis Indians
- Bats Take Early Punches, Fall 11-3 to Indians - Louisville Bats
- Lead Slips from Sounds in Loss to Redbirds - Nashville Sounds
- Capel Comes up Clutch Again in Stripers' 7-4 Comeback Win vs. Saints - Gwinnett Stripers
- Red Wings Explode for 14 Runs in Win over Bisons - Rochester Red Wings
- Crooks Late Grand Slam Powers Memphis over Nashville - Memphis Redbirds
- Saints Swipe Season-High Five Bases, But Fall 7-4 to Stripers - St. Paul Saints
- Five-Run Second Sinks Jacksonville in Thursday Game against Charlotte - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Williams, Keegan Club Bulls Past Tides 4-1 - Durham Bulls
- Beavers, Jackson Get Three Hits Each In Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Nolan McLean Strikes out Ten Batters as Mets Beat Red Sox, 7-4, on Thursday - Syracuse Mets
- Registration Open for Bisons 2-Day Youth Clinic with Players, Coaches - Buffalo Bisons
- July 3 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 3, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Home Sweet Home: As July Fourth Approaches, Indians Look to Continue Historic Home Slate - Indianapolis Indians
- Minor League Baseball Announces June Players and Pitchers of the Month - IL
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 3 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Omaha Storm Chasers Homestand Preview: July 4-6 vs. Iowa - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bulls Return Home Friday for Nine-Game Homestand - Durham Bulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bisons Stories
- Bisons Eight-Run Second Not Enough in 14-8 Loss to Red Wings Thursday Night
- Registration Open for Bisons 2-Day Youth Clinic with Players, Coaches
- Bisons Win 5-3 over Rochester, Casey Candaele Picks up Win 300 as Bisons Manager
- Bisons Unveil 'Vintage Movie Night' Jerseys for July 19 Game, Inspired by Iconic Film 'The Natural'
- Late Offense Powers Bisons 2-1 Win over Rochester