Registration Open for Bisons 2-Day Youth Clinic with Players, Coaches

A Sahlen Field tradition that is one of our favorite events every year, the Bisons 2-Day Youth Clinic featuring Bisons coaches in players returns, Thursday, July 31 & Friday, August 1, presented by LEGENDS (9a-12p each day)!

Each year, Bisons coaches and players meet with kids aged 7-16 for two days at Sahlen Field to learn the fundamentals of the game. There will be lessons in pitching, throwing, fielding, base running, hitting, bunting and much more, while participants will be grouped by age so that the proper level of instruction can be given to each additional group.

The cost of this year's 2-Day Youth Clinic is $120 (plus fees). Registration is open and Clinic Admission includes a Bisons T-Shirt and 2 Flex Tickets that can be use for any remaining 2025 Bisons home game!







