Omaha Storm Chasers Homestand Preview: July 4-6 vs. Iowa

July 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







FRIDAY, JULY 4 VS. IOWA CUBS

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 P.M. | GATES: 6:00 PM | PARKING: 4:00 PM (GATE B: 3:00 PM

RHP John Gant (1-2, 7.96 ERA) vs. RHP Kenta Maeda (1-3, 7.20 ERA)

Independence Day Fireworks: Celebrate our nation's freedom with one of the best firework shows in the Omaha metro! One of the metro's longest running Independence Day celebrations, this annual tradition for the Triple-A Omaha franchise dates back to 1969 at Rosenblatt Stadium. Make sure to arrive early to secure your spot: parking Lot Entrance B will open at 3pm, while all other entrances will open at 4pm. Parking is $5 per vehicle. | Presented by FNBO

SATURDAY, JULY 5 VS. IOWA CUBS

FIRST PITCH: 6:05 P.M. | GATES: 5:00 PM

RHP Thomas Hatch (3-5, 4.78 ERA) vs. LHP Jordan Wicks (1-1, 4.06 ERA)

Basketball Jersey Giveaway: The first 1,000 ticketed fans receive a retro-style Chasers basketball jersey. Available in M and XL. | Presented by The Papillion Taco Guy

SUNDAY, JULY 6 VS. IOWA CUBS

FIRST PITCH: 5:05 P.M. | GATES: 4:00 PM

RHP Chandler Champlain (2-4, 8.63 ERA) vs. RHP Jake Woodford (1-1, 1.53 ERA)

Family Funday - Wildlife Encounters: Fun for the whole family, featuring Wildlife Encounters! | Presented by Nebraska Medicine

Kids Run the Bases: Kids 12 and under are invited to run the bases after the game. | Presented by YMCA of Greater Omaha

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Nick Badders brings you the play-by-play action from Werner Park this week and you can watch all 3 games on MiLB TV or Bally Sports Live. The entire series can also be heard on the Omaha Storm Chasers Baseball Network, with audio of all games on Mixlr and NewsTalk 1290 KOIL.

HISTORY LESSON

ALL-TIME SERIES: 552-527 (.512)

LAST YEAR: 12-9 (.571)

LAST SERIES: June 3-8 at Omaha, 2-5, doubleheader on Wednesday to makeup postponed game on 3/20. Doubleheader on Friday to makeup postponed game on June 3.

LAST SERIES AT WERNER PARK: June 3-8, 2025, 2-5

ALL AROUND ME ARE FAMILIAR FACES

RICH HILL: The southpaw was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 4th round of the 2002 MLB Draft and was promoted to Triple-A with the Cubs late in May 2005. Hill made just 3 starts with the Iowa Cubs before he was promoted to the Major Leagues, making his MLB debut on June 15, 2005. Between 2005 and 2008, Hill made 33 appearances (22 starts) for the I-Cubs and pitched to a 15-6 record, with a 2.97 ERA (63 ER in 191.0 IP). He made 11 appearances over 4 stints with Iowa in 2005 and was named MiLB.com's Breakthrough Performer of the Year, working a 3.31 ERA (48 ER in 130.2 IP) between three levels of the Minor Leagues. Hill had a pair of stints with Iowa in 2006, making 15 starts for the Cubs, going 7-1 with a 1.98 ERA (20 ER in 100.0 IP) and 135 strikeouts, selected as a postseason all-star and as a Baseball America Triple-A All-Star. He spent all of 2007 in the Majors with Chicago, before returning to Iowa in 2008 for a 7-start stint.

BIJAN RADEMACHER: Omaha's 3rd-year hitting coach was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in 2012. He played 3 seasons with the I-Cubs from 2016-2018, appearing in 243 games, hitting .272 (191-for-701) with 10 home runs.

BROOKS KRISKE: Former Omaha reliever Brooks Kriske signed a Minor League deal with the Chicago Cubs in the 2024 offseason and has spent much of the 2025 season with the I-Cubs. His contract was selected by Chicago in May of this year, and he appeared in just one Major League game before being designated for assignment, then sent outright to Iowa in June. In total, Kriske has appeared in 19 games with the I-Cubs in 2025, going 3-0 with a 3.62 ERA (11 ER in 27.1 IP). In a pair of appearances against Omaha when the Cubs came to Werner Park in June, he threw 2.1 scoreless innings. With Omaha in 2023, Kriske appeared in 27 games out of the bullpen, recording 5 saves with a 5.52 ERA (18 ER in 39.1 IP) and 49 strikeouts.

... AND THEY WERE TEAMMATES!

At the University of Virginia, Omaha RHP Noah Murdock and Iowa C Caleb Knight spent the 2017 season as battery mates. The Cavaliers had a 5-1 record with two shutouts when the two worked together, and later made their 14th consecutive NCAA tournament appearance. While Murdock and Knight were both on Virginia's roster in 2018, they did not make any starts together.

In the summer of 2019, Omaha RHP Andrew Hoffmann and Iowa LHP Luke Little played together on the Northwoods League's Traverse City Pit Spitters. In the inaugural season for the collegiate summer baseball wooden bat league team, the Pit Spitters went on to win the Northwoods League championship game 3-2 against the Eau Claire Express. Hoffmann was named the league's Pitcher of the Year, an All-Star, led the league in ERA (1.08) and wins (8).

LOCAL LINKS

Iowa RHP Jack Neely spent the first two years of his collegiate career across the Missouri River in Council Bluffs at Iowa Western Community College. Neely appeared in 3 games with the Reivers in 2020, going 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA (0 ER in 11.0 IP with 17 strikeouts.

BALLPARK BITES & BEVERAGES

Experience the exciting new offerings at Werner Park this homestand:

July 4 th Combo Meal: A specialty combo meal available only on July 4th, consisting of two slider burgers with pepper jack cheese and chipotle mayo, with your choice of hot honey or salt and butter corn on the cob. Served out of the American Grill located next to the Big Top Tent.

Red, White, and Blue Vodka Soda: Sold at the Prairie Flower Casino Club. Must be 21+ to order.







International League Stories from July 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.