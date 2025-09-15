MJ Melendez Named International League Player of the Week

Published on September 15, 2025 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers outfielder MJ Melendez

PAPILLION, NEB. - Minor League Baseball has announced the Pitcher and Player of the Week honors for each of the respective Player Development Leagues and Omaha Storm Chasers outfielder MJ Melendez was named the International League Player of the Week for his performance the week of September 8 to 14.

Melendez went 10-for-23 (.435 average) at the plate during Omaha's home series against the Charlotte Knights. The outfielder connected for 4 doubles, 1 triple and 3 home runs for a league-leading 25 total bases, driving in 10 runs, with a 1.545 OPS in his 5 games against the Chicago White Sox affiliate. The 26-year-old also ranked 1st in extra-base hits (8), while tied 1st in runs batted in (10) and tied 2nd in hits (10). Melendez hit a go-ahead home run in the 8th inning of Omaha's 3-2 win on September 10, hit for the cycle on September 11, and drove in 5 of the team's 8 runs on September 13.

Over 101 games with the Storm Chasers this season, Melendez has hit .260 (107-for-412) with 20 home runs, 64 runs batted in 19 stolen bases, with a .817 OPS. He ranks 3rd in the International League in doubles (33) and extra-base hits (56), while also leading the team in RBI, total bases (206) and runs scored (68). Melendez ranks 2nd on the Storm Chasers in home runs, hits (107), and is tied 2nd in steals and 3rd in walks (35).

Melendez has previously been named Player of the Week at the Double-A level with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, as he won the award twice in 2021 for the weeks of May 28 to July 4 and July 12 to 18. In his first full professional season in 2017, Melendez was named a South Atlantic Player of the Week at the Low-A level, with the then-Royals affiliate, the Lexington Legends.

This award marks the fifth Storm Chasers player to win a weekly award this year, after infielder Harold Castro won the weekly award back-to-back weeks, August 11-17 and August 18 to 24. Outfielder Drew Waters and left-handed pitcher Tyson Guerrero swept the IL weekly awards for the week of March 31 to April 6, and Thomas Hatch was named the Pitcher of the Week for the Week of June 9 to 15.

Left-hander Austin Gomber of the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A, Chicago Cubs) was the International League's Pitcher of the Week, as he threw 6.0 scoreless innings in his start Friday, allowing just 2 hits while striking out 9.

