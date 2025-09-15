Gomber Named International League Pitcher of the Week
Published on September 15, 2025 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - Iowa Cubs left-handed pitcher Austin Gomber was tabbed the International League Pitcher of the Week for the period of Sept. 8-14 the league announced today.
In one start at Indianapolis, Gomber pitched 6.0 scoreless innings and allowed just two hits with nine strikeouts in a no decision.
Gomber is the third Iowa Cub to earn weekly honors this season, along with Carlos Pérez from May 12-18 and Owen Caissie from June 30-July 6. The left-hander is the first I-Cub to be named International League Pitcher of the Week since Keegan Thompson on Aug. 9-15, 2021.
