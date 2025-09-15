Redbirds Celebrate Pujols Walk-Off Homer Anniversary with Flash Sale

Published on September 15, 2025 under International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds celebrate Monday's 25th anniversary of Albert Pujols' walk-off home run to win the 2000 Pacific Coast League Championship with a flash sale for the final week of the 2025 season.

Fans can purchase tickets to any game through Sept. 21 for $7.03 in honor of the slugger's 703 career home runs, fourth most in MLB history. The Redbirds continually honor the iconic blast with the Pujols Chair just beyond right field, the landing spot for the walk-off home run 25 years ago.

Pujols appeared as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the 13th inning of the deciding game five in the 2000 PCL Championship Series. His homer to right field gave Memphis its first PCL title in franchise history. The Redbirds wrap up the 25th anniversary season at AutoZone Park with a six-game homestand this week.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, September 16 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the St. Paul Saints (Triple-A, Minnesota Twins) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, September 16 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the St. Paul Saints (Triple-A, Minnesota Twins) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.







