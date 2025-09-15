Durham Bulls Announce New Partnership with Lumos

Published on September 15, 2025 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, N.C. - The Durham Bulls announced a new partnership with Lumos, a 100% Fiber Optic Internet provider committed to building future-ready infrastructure across the region. Through this collaboration, Lumos becomes the official internet provider of the Durham Bulls and builds on Lumos's ongoing investment in the Triangle.

To date, Lumos has delivered 100% Fiber Optic Internet access to over 34,000 homes across the Triangle region, including 5,200 previously unserved households, thanks to partnerships such as the NC GREAT Grant with the State of North Carolina and Durham County.

Building on this progress, Lumos plans to extend service and availability to an additional 77,000 homes over the next year, connecting families to reliable, high-speed internet across the region.

"We're happy to play a part in Lumos's expansion throughout the region and hope Bulls fans join us in connecting with a community focused, future thinking partner for their home and business needs," said Nick Bavin, Director of Business Development at CBC Sports.

"We're excited to team up with the Durham Bulls," said Brian Stading, CEO of Lumos. "At Lumos, we're all about bringing 100% Fiber Optic Internet to the communities we serve because we truly believe fast, reliable internet can make a real difference in people's lives. This partnership is just another great way we're growing our connection with the Durham community."







