Caissie Crushes Two Homers in Lopsided Win over Omaha 12-3

July 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs took the home series two games to one over the Omaha Storm Chasers with a 12-3 score tonight off of Owen Caissie's two-homer night.

After Omaha jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the opening frame, the I-Cubs answered right back with all 12 unanswered runs until the sixth inning.

Owen Caissie entered his second game back since his illness and crushed his 13th and 14th homer, later in the game. Then, Carlos Pérez ripped his 19th homer of the season to left field as the game was tied in the first. In the following inning, Hayden Cantrelle singled in his first of a two-RBI night and scored Caissie as Iowa took the lead and never gave it up.

Then, Jonathon Long joined the home run club and hit his 11th homer of the season in the bottom of the third inning for the 5-2 lead. Greg Allen joined the RBI club and singled in Kevin Alcántara for the four-run lead. The I-Cubs kept the scoring going as Cantrelle tacked in his second RBI of the night, then Caissie crushed his second homer of the game, his 14th of the season, as the lead was 9-2.

Alcántara kept his hot streak going as he belted a solo homer to left center field, for his 11th long ball of the season, and the lead was 10-2. Alcántara has at least an RBI in six consecutive games and a homer in back-to-back games. Christian Franklin drove in a run in the bottom of the sixth as the lead kept growing. Caissie followed with his fourth RBI of the game and plated Allen for another run for the 12-2 lead.

Heading into the next three innings, the Chasers managed to score just a run for a 12-3 deficit but that was all they mustered as the game ended in a nine-run landslide in favor of the I-Cubs.

The Iowa Cubs continue this week's three-game split series against the Omaha Storm Chasers on Friday, July 4 and first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. CT at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska.







