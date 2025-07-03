July 3 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers

July 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (42-40, 3-5) vs. OMAHA STORM CHASERS (34-48, 3-5)

Thursday, July 3 - 7:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Connor Noland (7-3, 4.42) vs. RHP Chandler Champlain (2-4, 8.63)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the third of a six-game series against the Omaha Storm Chasers tonight...the two teams will play three games in Des Moines and three games in Omaha...right-hander Connor Noland is slated to start today for Iowa vs. right-hander Chandler Champlain for Omaha.

BACK AT IT: The I-Cubs took the second game of the series over Omaha yesterday by a 10-6 score...five different I-Cubs had two hits and Kevin Alcántara and Carlos Pérez each homered for Iowa...Will Sanders earned his fourth win as he allowed just one run across 5.0 innings with five strikeouts...Tom Cosgrove and Ethan Roberts each tossed a scoreless frame in relief.

Pérez MANIA: Yesterday, Carlos Pérez hit his 19th home run of the season and his 12th over his last 26 games since May 30...over that span, Carlos ranks among International League leaders in home runs (1st), slugging percentage (1st, .758), extra-base hits (1st, 20), total bases (1st, 75), RBI (T-1st, 29), OPS (2nd, 1.142) and runs scored (T-7th, 20)...Pérez's 19 homers also rank second in the IL this year.

VS. OMAHA: This marks the third series Omaha and Iowa have played this season and first since June 3-8 at Werner Park...the I-Cubs have gone 6-3 vs. the Storm Chasers this season, including a four-game win streak from June 4-6.

FUTURE: On Monday, Major League Baseball announced the rosters for the 2025 All-Star Futures Game and Iowa Cubs outfielder Owen Caissie was selected for the second straight year...Caissie, the Cubs No. 1 prospect and No. 42 in all of baseball (MLB.com) is slashing .258/.369/.496 (63-for-244) in 66 games this season...his 32 extra-base hits rank tied for fourth-most in the International League.

HIT PARADE: Friday night, Iowa scored 15 runs on 13 hits in their win...it marked the second-most runs the club has scored this season, following a 20-run outburst on April 16 vs. St. Paul.

EL JAGUAR: Outfielder Kevin Alcántara tallied his fifth consecutive multi-hit game, which is tied for the third-longest such streak in the International League this season and longest by an I-Cub since Pete Crow-Armstrong did it from May 21-25, 2024...The Jaguar has also scored a run and has an RBI in five straight contests...in 20 games since June 6, Kevin is slashing .356/.413/.589 (26-for-73) with eight doubles, three home runs and 14 RBI.

WELCOME BACK TRI: Infielder James Triantos hit his second homer of the season Friday night (6/27) and his second in as many days...it marked the third time in his career he has homered in back-to-back games and first since May 20-21, 2023 at Beloit with Advanced-A South Bend...since returning from his rehab assignment on June 24, James is batting .300 (9-for-30) with three doubles, two home runs, six RBI and two stolen bases in seven games.

LITTLE BY LITTLE: Left-hander Luke Little tossed an inning Tuesday night and struck out the side...among pitchers who have thrown at least 30.0 innings in the International League this season, Luke's 1.13 ERA (4 ER in 32.0 IP) ranks third best.

HEY, IT'S FRANKLIN: Christian Franklin went 4-for-5 with two runs and three RBI on Sunday...it marked his second four-hit game of the season and he is one of two I-Cubs to have at least two such games this year (Jonathon Long)...Franklin has reached base in 12 straight games, batting .396 (19-for-48) with two doubles, two home runs, nine RBI and two stolen bases.

BALLY, BALLY: Since June 1, Catcher Moises Ballesteros has played 25 games and has tallied eight multi-hit efforts...he is batting .312 (29-for-93) with 10 doubles, three home runs and 22 RBI...Bally ranks among International League leaders in batting average (2nd, .331), hits (2nd, 89) and total bases (T-4th, 134).

BIG WILLIE STYLE: Will Sanders earned his fourth win of the season last night in just his fifth start...he worked 5.0 innings of one-run ball with five strikeouts.







