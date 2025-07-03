Crooks Late Grand Slam Powers Memphis over Nashville
July 3, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds wrapped up a nine-game road trip and continued a six-game series at the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with a 7-6 victory on Thursday night at First Horizon Park.
With the bases loaded and Memphis down three in the seventh inning, designated hitter Jimmy Crooks smacked a grand slam to put the Redbirds in front for the first time. With his 11th home run of the season, the left-handed hitter now sits tied-2nd in the International League RBI table with 58.
First baseman Luken Baker and catcher Gavin Collins also hit a home run in the victory. Baker's blast was the right-handed hitter's second of the road trip and eighth at Triple-A this season. Right fielder Nathan Church added an RBI single to get Memphis on the board in the fifth inning.
Starting pitcher Zach Plesac allowed five runs on four hits, walked four and struck out four in 4.1 innings pitched on Thursday night. Andre Granillo (5-0) gave the Redbirds a scoreless inning out of the bullpen. Oddanier Mosqueda (S, 1) struck out two and walked one in a scoreless ninth inning for the save.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Friday, July 4 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with first pitch scheduled for 7:04 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
