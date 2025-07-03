SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 3, 2025

July 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (6-1, 44-35) at Lehigh Valley IronPigs (4-3, 50-31)

July 3, 2025 | Game 80 | Road Game 40 | Coca-Cola Park | First Pitch 7:05 P.M.

RH Carlos Carrasco (0-2, 4.95) vs. RH Andrew Painter (3-2, 4.24)

Carrasco: Allowed 1 R on 3 H over 4.1 IP in 6/26 ND vs. WOR with 3 K & 2 BB (4-2 RailRiders)

Painter: PHI #1 Prospect; Allowed 2 R on 5 H in 6/27 ND @ BUF with 5 K & 1 BB over 4.1 IP (8-3 LHV)

LAST TIME OUT- ALLENTOWN, PA (July 2, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 9-8 on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park. Alex Jackson homered twice and drove in five as the RailRiders built a lead, fell behind and came back for the series-opening win.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took a 2-0 lead in the top off the first. Everson Pereira singled in Jorbit Vivas for a 1-0 edge and a T.J. Rumfield sac fly extended the lead. The RailRiders built a 6-0 advantage in the top of the third. A wild pitch allowed Jesus Rodriguez to cross. With two down, Alex Jackson hit a three-run blast 381 feet to left off IronPigs starter Gabe Mosser for the six-run lead. Lehigh Valley took the lead against Cam Schlittler in the bottom of the third. The IronPigs sent 11 batters to the plate and capitalized on a walk and a pair of errors to forge ahead. Payton Henry's grand slam drew Lehigh within two. After a run-scoring groundout evened the score, Cal Stevenson singled in Gabriel Rincones, Jr. for a 7-6 IronPigs lead.

In the fifth, Spencer Jones launched a solo home run to right to tie that game at seven. The 412-foot shot to right was Jones' third home run in four Triple-A games. With one on and one out, Jackson drilled his second home run of the game to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 9-7 lead. Lehigh Valley got within one as a run scored on a double play ball against Eric Reyzelman in the bottom of the sixth.

Reyzelman, Scott Effross and Harrison Cohen combined from the seventh inning on to hold the IronPigs in check. In the bottom of the ninth. Zach Messinger Messinger (3-3) earned the win, Mosser (3-3) took the loss and Cohen garnered his second save.

LONG TIME NO SEE- The RailRiders continue a split home and home set for the holiday week against the IronPigs tonight. In a rare scheduling quirk, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Lehigh Valley have only met for one other series so far this year, with the IronPigs taking two of three over the opening weekend of 2025. Three of the first four meetings between the longtime rivals have been decided by one run.

WAY BACK MACHINE- Carlos Carrasco will pitch in some familiar stomping grounds tonight. The 38-year-old came up through the Phillies system before a 2009 trade that sent him to the Cleveland Indians. His first start after the trade was with the Columbus Clippers at Coca-Cola Park against the IronPigs on July 31, 2009. He faced Pedro Martinez that night and earned the win, allowing four runs on eight hits with six strikeouts against his old club.

BEETER BACK TO THE BIGS- Clayton Beeter was recalled by New York on Wednesday. The right-hander began his season on the big league injured list with right shoulder impingement syndrome and was optioned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on May 16 when his MLB Rehab Assignment ended. Over 16 games for the RailRiders, the Texas Tech product sported a 1.03 ERA with 29 strikeouts and 14 walks in 17.2 innings of work.

INHERITANCE- RailRiders relievers inherited five runners on Wednesday and stranded them all.

HAVE A DAY- Alex Jackson struggled in June, hitting .105 with six hits over 57 at-bats and one run batted in. His last home run was May 22 at Nashville, when he homered twice. Wednesday night, the catcher had a pair of home runs and drove in five.

RETURN TO ARM- New York promoted right-hander Baron Stuart to the RailRiders on Tuesday. Stuart made one appearance for SWB in 2024, pitching a seven-inning complete game win against Syracuse last May. This season, the 25-year-old was 0-2 with a 4.74 ERA for Somerset with 15 appearances, including six starts.

OUT- Colten Brewer was released from his Minor League contract by the Yankees on July 1. Brewer wrapped his third stint with the RailRiders with 22 appearances this season, sporting a 1-1 mark with a 3.94 ERA and five saves.

YARD WORK- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opens the second half with 15 home games out of 18 on the schedule prior to the MLB All-Star Break on July 14. The RailRiders won ten straight at PNC Field from June 10 through June 27, their longest home winning streak since 11 consecutive wins at PNC Field during the 2016 championship season.

A GOOD JUNE- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre captured 18 wins in 25 during June. The RailRiders went 1-2 in March, 13-12 in April and 11-14 in May. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's best month in 2024 featured 16 wins, though the club won 16 times in three different months en route to their stellar finish. Last month, the club sported a 3.49 ERA and a .254 team average with 29 home runs.

SAVE US- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre led all levels of baseball with 13 saves in June. After earning five saves over the first 53 games of the year, the RailRiders have reeled off those 13 saves in their last 25 games played.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York rallied from an 8-0 deficit after three innings but fell 11-9 at Toronto. Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton both homered and drove in three in the loss... Somerset swept a doubleheader at Reading, winning 9-4 and 8-5. Carlos Lagrange struck out ten in game one and the Patriots got home runs from Rafael Flores, Dylan Jasso and Roc Riggio in game two... Hudson Valley swept its twinbill with Brooklyn, winning 5-3 and 2-0. Alexander Vargas homered and drove in three in game one. Kyle Carr struck out seven in the nightcap... Tampa thumped Clearwater 13-7. Roderick Arias hit two home runs and drove in five.







