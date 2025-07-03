Bulls Return Home Friday for Nine-Game Homestand

July 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls begin a nine-game homestand on Friday, July 4, featuring a three-game series versus the Nashville Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, as well as a six-game series versus the Nashville Sounds, the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Friday, July 4 vs Norfolk

First Pitch: 6:35pm

Gates Open: 5:30pm

Game Sponsor: EmergeOrtho

Independence Day Post-Game Fireworks Show presented by City of Durham: Don't miss out on the biggest fireworks show of the season at the DBAP presented by the City of Durham. Fans without tickets will be able to enter the DBAP to view the post-game fireworks show by entering through the front entrance beginning in the seventh inning.

Blue Monster Appearance: Wool E. Bull's frenemy the Blue Monster is scheduled to be in attendance at the DBAP.

Saturday, July 5 vs Norfolk

First Pitch: 6:35pm

Gates Open: 5:30pm

Game Sponsor: CPI Security

Military Appreciation: Join the Bulls as we recognize all branches and members of our Armed Forces on Military Appreciation Night.

Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Window World: Stick around after the game for post-game fireworks presented by Window World!

Blue Monster Appearance: Wool E. Bull's frenemy the Blue Monster is scheduled to be in attendance at the DBAP.

Sunday, July 6 vs Norfolk

First Pitch: 6:35pm

Gates Open: 5:30pm

Post-Game Fireworks: Stick around after the game for a post-game fireworks show to cap off our Fourth of July Weekend!

Blue Monster Appearance: Wool E. Bull's frenemy the Blue Monster is scheduled to be in attendance at the DBAP.

Tuesday, July 8 vs Nashville

First Pitch: 6:35pm

Gates Open: 5:30pm

Tendies and Tallboys Tuesday: Enjoy chicken tenders for just $2 each, or three for $5, or even a helmet of ten for $15. And did we mention $5 Miller Lite, Bud, Bud Light, and Michelob Ultra canned tallboy beers?

Wednesday, July 9 vs Nashville

First Pitch: 6:35pm

Gates Open: 5:30pm

Game Sponsor: Coastal Credit Union

Educators Appreciation: Join us as we salute educators, including teachers and faculty, at the DBAP!

 Thursday, July 10 vs Nashville

First Pitch: 6:35pm

Gates Open: 5:30pm

Game Sponsor: RapidScale

Dollar Dog Thursday: Fans can once again enjoy $1 Sahlen's hot dogs at every Thursday night home game in 2025.

Friday, July 11 vs Nashville

First Pitch: 6:35pm

Gates Open: 5:30pm

Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMérieux: Stick around after every Friday night game for Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMérieux!

Margaritaville Night: Living on sponge cake? Watching the sun bake? This night is for you with Margaritaville Night at the DBAP, featuring special music, decorations, and Bulls players and coaches wearing special Bull Sharks jerseys on Friday and Saturday night.

Margaritaville Night Ticket Package: A limited number of Margaritaville Night Ticket Packages remain, featuring a special Margaritaville Night Towel add-on. Ticket Packages can be purchased.

Saturday, July 12 vs Nashville

First Pitch: 6:35pm

Gates Open: 5:30pm

Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Window World: Stick around after the game for our first Saturday night fireworks show of the season, presented by Window World!

Champ The Bat Dog presented by Dr. Judy Morgan's Naturally Healthy Pets: See Ripken the Bat Dog's brother Champ make fetch happen by grabbing Bulls players' bats on the field during the game.

Bull Sharks Night: Fins to the left, fins to the right. The Durham Bull Sharks are back in town, with Bulls players and coaches wearing Bull Sharks jerseys.

Bull Sharks/Margaritaville Jersey Auction: Game-worn Durham Bull Sharks jerseys worn by players and coaches will be auctioned off online, with proceeds benefitting the Durham Bulls Youth Athletic League.

Bull Sharks Night Ticket Package: A limited number of Bull Sharks Night Ticket Packages remain, featuring a special Bull Sharks Night Bobblehead add-on. Ticket Packages can be purchased.

Sunday, July 13 vs Nashville

First Pitch: 1:05pm

Gates Open: 12:00pm

Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature's Twist: Kids 12 and under get to run the same bases as Bulls players after the game thanks to Nature's Twist.

Tickets for all 2025 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.







