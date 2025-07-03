Lead Slips from Sounds in Loss to Redbirds

July 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - Nashville saw a five-run lead slip away on Thursday night in front of a sold-out crowd at First Horizon Park. Ahead by five runs after the fifth inning, Memphis stormed back with six unanswered runs in their 7-6 win to take a series lead before the action heads to Memphis for the final three games.

Making his Triple-A debut after being reinstated form the injured list earlier on Thursday, Coleman Crow worked four scoreless innings on the mound for Nashville. The right-hander added seven strikeouts and limited the Redbirds to just three hits and a pair of walks. He exited the game with a 3-0 lead in his favor. Bobby Dalbec led off the Sounds' half of the second inning with the first of his two hits on the night and would later come around to score as the Sounds went up 2-0. Dalbec followed it up with a RBI single in the bottom of the third.

Tyler Black pushed the lead to five runs with a two-out, two-RBI single in the bottom of the fifth after the Redbirds got on the board in the top half. Memphis'[ Luken Baker started the top of the sixth with the first of two Redbirds home runs in the inning to creep closer. After retiring Baker with the bases-loaded in the seventh, Jimmy Crooks put the Redbirds in front with a grand slam off Vinny Nittoli to go up 7-6.

Raynel Delgado nearly sent the sell-out crowd into a frenzy after Freddy Zamora drew a one-out walk in the bottom of the ninth. Delgado hooked a ball foul down the right-field line that had walk-off distance before eventually grounding out. Oddanier Mosqueda's second strikeout of the inning followed to end the Sounds' comeback hopes.

Nashville and Memphis continue the series from AutoZone Park Friday through Sunday before the Sounds continue their road trip with a six-game series in Durham before the All-Star break. Nashville will return home to First Horizon Park on Friday, July 18th against the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A, Pittsburgh).

POSTGAME NOTES:

CROW TIME: Right-hander Coleman Crow worked 4.0 IP in his Triple-A debut and racked up seven strikeouts over his scoreless appearance. It was his fourth game in 11 starts this season where he has worked 4+ IP without allowing a run. It was the fourth straight game with 6+ strikeouts for Crow who earned his promotion to Nashville after a 4-0 start in 10 games with Double-A Biloxi. At the time of his promotion, he was tied for eighth in the farm system with his 52 strikeouts. Prior to making his Triple-A debut, he landed on the 7-day IL which pushed his Sounds debut back to Thursday night. Thursday night was his first start since being named the Brewers Minor League Pitcher of the Month for June during his time with Biloxi where he went 3-0 with a 1.06 ERA over three starts (17.0 IP, 2 ER 24 K, BB).

BOB'S BURSTING IN AIR: Bobby Dalbec picked up his first multi-hit game of the series, finishing Thursday night 2-for-4 with a RBI and run scored. He was 1-for-7 through the first two games of the series with a walk, run, and four strikeouts. It was the 11th multi-hit effort in 42 games played since joining the Sounds. Since arriving on May 14th, Dalbec leads the club in HR (7), RBI (32), hits (45), doubles (13), XBH (21), and total bases (81).

TB5: Tyler Black paced the Sounds with two RBI on Thursday, pushing the lead to five runs in the 6-1 on the bottom of the fifth inning with a two-RBI single. Black finished the night 1-for-3 with a walk to go along with his first two RBI of the series.

IF YOU BUILD IT: A season-high 11,415 fans showed up to First Horizon Park for the Independence Day Celebration and the final game of the series at home before heading to Memphis to finish the set. It's the fourth sellout of the year and the 150th all-time. It's the highest-attended game at First Horizon Park since May 28, 2023 (11,444).







