IronPigs and RailRiders Postponed on Tuesday, July 1st

July 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Tuesday, July 1st game between the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Coca-Cola Park has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, August 6th, with first pitch slated for 5:05 p.m. Both games will be seven-inning contests. Gates will open at 3:45 p.m.

If fans with tickets to Tuesday's game would like to attend Wednesday, August 6th's doubleheader, Tuesday's ticket must be exchanged at the Provident Bank Ticket Office for a ticket for Wednesday August 6th's originally scheduled game. Fans with tickets for Wednesday, August 6th's originally scheduled game will also be able to attend both games.

All tickets from tonight's (Tuesday's) game date may be exchanged for any home game during the remainder of the 2025 regular season, subject to availability. Tickets can be exchanged over the phone (610-841-7447) or in person at the Provident Bank Ticket Office. Bacon USA members can call their account manager directly to process the exchange.

