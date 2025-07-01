Davis Daniel's Quality Start Not Enough, Stripers Fall 4-2 to St. Paul
July 1, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - With light rain falling throughout the ballgame, the St. Paul Saints (4-3, 37-43) jumped ahead early and held on for a 4-2 win over the Gwinnett Stripers (3-4, 32-50) on Tuesday night at Coolray Field. The game was St. Paul's first ever contest in Lawrenceville.
Decisive Plays: Following a 58-minute rain delay, St. Paul opened the scoring in the first inning as Austin Martin collected a sacrifice fly to bring home Edouard Julien who tripled to lead off the game. The Saints added two more runs in the second inning on a Will Holland sacrifice fly followed by an RBI single off the bat of Julien. Gwinnett got within one in the third inning with a pair of bases-loaded walks drawn by Jonathan Ornelas and Luke Waddell. St. Paul held on the rest of the way, driving in another run in the seventh off a Payton Eeles sacrifice fly to put the finishing touches on a 4-2 win.
Key Contributors: Stripers starting pitcher Davis Daniel (L, 4-7) put together a quality start, allowing three earned runs across 6.0 innings of work. For the Saints, Julien (2-for-4, triple, RBI) reached base three times to lead the offense. St. Paul's bullpen of Michael Tonkin (W, 2-0), Erasmo Ramirez, Cody Laweryson and Anthony Misiewicz (S, 7) combined for 6.1 scoreless innings.
Noteworthy: Daniel's quality start was his fifth of the season and first since June 7 vs. Nashville. Rehabbing Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar went 1-for-2 in his Coolray Field debut and was pinch-hit for in the fifth inning.
Next Game (Tuesday, July 2): St. Paul at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Bring your four-legged Stripers fan to the ballpark for Wet Nose Wednesday. Dogs will receive free admission with a paid owner on The Bank. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
