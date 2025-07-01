Bulls Stun Tides with 5-4 Comeback Win

July 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

DURHAM, NC - Kim Ha-Seong singled home the tie-breaking run in the seventh inning to cap a four-run rally as the Durham Bulls defeated the Norfolk Tides 5-4 at Harbor Park on Tuesday night.

The Bulls (5-2) spotted the Tides (3-4) a 4-0 lead after two innings. Dylan Beavers drilled a three-run homer against Connor Seabold through a stiff breeze into the right field bullpen.

Durham was stymied through five frames by Norfolk starter Roansy Contreras before the rally began. Carson Williams drilled a two-run homer on the final pitch Contreras made, pulling Durham to within 4-2. After Levi Stoudt entered, Eloy Jimenez singled and Tanner Murray walked. Jamie Westbrook sent a double into right-center to score Jimenez and Murray to even the score 4-4.

In the seventh, Tre Morgan reached on an infield single deflecting off the glove of Tides reliever Grant Wolfram, then advanced to second on a throwing error by the pitcher. Kim followed with a single to center to bring Morgan home, pushing the Bulls into a 5-4 lead.

Ben Peoples (W, 1-2) notched his first Triple-A win by tossing two scoreless innings. Mason Englert (S, 2) stranded two aboard in the ninth for his second save.

How It Happened: The Bulls' four-run sixth was keyed by a hustle play from Bob Seymour, who legged out the back-end of a potential inning ending double play. Seymour beat the throw from shortstop Jeremiah Jackson. Williams' two-run homer followed, along with two more two-out runs.

A First For Peoples: Ben Peoples for the first time this season, worked two innings in relief. Peoples, a converted starting pitcher who missed the second half of last season with an injury, worked two scoreless innings. His second inning was his better of the two, retiring the side in order with two strikeouts. Peoples tossed 26 pitches in the effort.

Englert's Second: Never having recorded a save in his entire 151-game pro career until the final Sunday in Omaha nine days ago, Englert nailed down his second of the season on Tuesday night. Englert retired the first two hitters before permitting a pair of two-strike singles to Jackson and Viamel Machin before fanning Heston Kjerstad to close out the game.

Faedo's Rehab: Tampa Bay Rays reliever Alex Faedo made his Bulls debut in the second game of his major league rehab stint. Faedo tossed two innings in the Florida Complex League over the weekend. Faedo pitched a perfect fifth inning with one strikeout with his fastball sitting 92mph.

Williams' Binge: Carson Williams hit his fourth home run in his last 26 at-bats, driving out a two-run shot against Roansy Contreras in the sixth inning. Williams hit .293 in June with seven bombs. Williams has moved into a seventh place tie in the International League in homers with 14.

What's Next: Ian Seymour (8-3, 2.69) is slated to start Wednesday's middle game of the home-and-home series with the Tides at 6:35 PM ET.







