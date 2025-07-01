Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 1 at Buffalo

July 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (1-5, 28-50) vs. Buffalo Bisons (2-4, 32-47)

Tuesday - 6:35 p.m. ET - Sahlen Field - Buffalo, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Bryce Conley (NR) vs. RHP Robinson Piña (4-3, 3.47)

SUNDAY SCARIES: The Rochester Plates and the Syracuse Salt Potatoes met for the series finale on a sunny Sunday afternoon in Downtown Rochester...looking to take game two of the Duel of the Dishes in their final game of June, the Plates fell to the Salt Potatoes 5-3...SS JACKSON CLUFF logged a multi-hit game, including a homer, while RHP JOAN ADON struck out five through 2.0 innings of relief work in the loss...the Red Wings will travel to Buffalo on Tuesday night to begin the first half of a home-and-home six-game set, sending Rochester RHP BRYCE CONLEY to the mound for his first start with the team against Bisons' RHP Robinson Piña.

ALVA-RISE: Southpaw ANDREW ALVAREZ made his 16th start of the season Sunday afternoon, the most among all Nationals Minor Leaguers this season and tied for second-most in the International League...he worked 5.0 innings while giving up six hits and three runs (one earned), striking out two, and issuing one walk...the Cal Poly product now leads the International League with 10 double plays turned behind him, the highest total among pitchers...

Alvarez has turned in at least 5.0 innings and allowed three or fewer earned runs in each of his last four starts, and seven of his last eight dating back to 5/17 vs. Durham...since that date, he ranks fourth in the IL with 42.2 innings pitched, T-11th with a 1.27 WHIP, and 14th with a 3.80 ERA (18 ER/42.2 IP).

TWO FOR THE PRICE OF ONE: CF ROBERT HASSELL III and 1B YOHANDY MORALES combined to turn a double play in the sixth inning of Sunday's contest, extending the Red Wings streak of games with a double play to 11 consecutive games for the first time since 2007 (7/18-27, 12 G)...since the streak began on 6/17 at Lehigh Valley, Rochester's defense leads all professional teams (including MLB) with 21 twin-killings, five ahead of Triple-A Sacramento and Sugar Land of the Pacific Coast League in second place.

GETTING IT ADON: RHP JOAN ADON turned in 2.0 scoreless innings of work Sunday afternoon, allowing just one hit while striking out five of the seven batters he faced...he finished the month of June with a 2.70 ERA (4 ER/13.1 IP) across 10 appearances, with 22 strikeouts and seven walks...Sunday was the second time Adon has struck out at least five batters in 2.0 innings of work this season (6/17), and the third time in his professional career...he is one of four International League relievers to do so multiple times this season (Kade Strowd - NOR, Brooks Kriske - IOW, Eric Cerantola - OMA).

FRESH OUT OF THE OVEN: 2B DARREN BAKER finished 1-for-3 in Sunday's contest with a single, and picked up his 17th stolen base of the season and 74th of his Triple-A career...he is set to make his 276th appearance for the Red Wings this week, the most games logged by any player since the team became the Nationals' Triple-A affiliate in 2021...

Baker closed out the month of June batting .317 (19-for-60) with two doubles, one home run, and 11 runs scored, while posting an .827 OPS.

CLUFF IT LIKE IT'S HOT: SS JACKSON CLUFF went 2-for-3 at the plate, recording a single, a two-run homer, 2 RBI, and a run scored...the 381-foot blast marked his third home run of the season and the 33rd of his minor league career...batting out of the ninth spot this season, the Colorado native owns a .364/.470/.600 slash line with a 1.070 OPS through 19 games, tallying 10 RBI and 6 XBH (two doubles, one triple, and three home runs).

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY... 2014: On 7/1, the Red Wings earned a 15-11 win over the Norfolk Tides in a high-scoring contest at Innovative Field...Rochester's offense kept the pressure on all day, racking up 15 runs on 19 hits with three home runs, four doubles, and 13 RBI...nine Red Wings recorded at least one hit, including six with multi-hit efforts...RF WILKIN RAMIREZ finished 5-for-5 with a double, four singles, two RBI, a stolen base, and added two runs scored, while C CHRIS HERRMANN went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, two RBI, a stolen base, and three runs scored.







International League Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.