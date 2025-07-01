Right-Handed Pitcher Colin Holderman Has Rehab Assignment Transferred to Indianapolis

July 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced that right-handed pitcher Colin Holderman had his rehab assignment transferred from Single-A Bradenton as the Indianapolis Indians begin this week's split six-game series against the Louisville Bats at Louisville Slugger Field at 6:35 PM. Holderman is one of seven rehabbers assigned to Indy on eight separate stints, joining infielder Jared Triolo, first baseman Spencer Horwitz, right-handed pitcher Dauri Moreta, catcher/first baseman Endy Rodríguez, infielder Nick Gonzales and catcher Joey Bart.

Holderman, 29, was placed on the 15-day injured list on May 20 with right thumb inflammation after going 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in 14 games with Pittsburgh. He made one rehab appearance with Bradenton on June 26 (1.0ip, 1hr, 3k) before being transferred to Indianapolis.

He has appeared in 136 games for Pittsburgh since 2022, going 4-10 with a 4.40 ERA (65er/133.0ip), 126 hits, 63 walks and 131 strikeouts. He collected two career saves with the Pirates, both coming during the 2023 season.

The reliever has made 13 appearances (one start) with Indianapolis since joining the Pirates organization in 2022, logging a 5.11 ERA (7er/12.1ip) and 15 strikeouts. Two of those appearances came earlier this season, during a rehab assignment after he was placed on the 15-day injured list on April 6 with a right-knee sprain.

Holderman was traded to Pittsburgh from New York (NL) on July 22, 2022, in exchange for Daniel Vogelbach. He was originally selected by the Mets in the ninth round (280th overall) of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft out of Heartland Community College (Normal, Ill.)







International League Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.