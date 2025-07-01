Mack Homers Twice as Shrimp Shut out Knights

July 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Joe Mack launched two home runs and matched a career-high with four hits and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp yielded just one hit in a 5-0 shutout of the Charlotte Knights in Tuesday's series opener at Truist Field.

Jacksonville (52-30, 5-2) took the lead in the second. Graham Pauley led off the inning with a single against Charlotte (40-42, 4-3) starter Owen White (0-6). A ground out advanced Pauley to second and then Mack singled to plate Pauley for the game's first run. After a strikeout, Jacob Berry walked. Victor Mesa Jr. then notched an RBI single to make it 2-0.

With the same score in the fourth, Andrew Pintar doubled with one out. Mack followed by bashing a two-run shot to widen the gap to 4-0.

The final scoring came in the ninth, when Mack went deep again to lead off the inning, registering his first career Triple-A multi-home run game. The game was called after rain came with one out in the ninth inning.

The Jumbo Shrimp held the Knights to just one hit. Josh White, Christian Roa, Declan Cronin, Anderson Pilar, John Rooney, Seth Martinez and George Soriano combined to record the club's ninth shutout victory of the season.

Jacksonville and Charlotte meet again in Wednesday's 7:04 p.m. contest. LHP Patrick Monteverde (3-2, 4.42 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Knights RHP Mike Clevinger (3-2, 4.19 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:49 p.m. on ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.







