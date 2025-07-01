July 1 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers

July 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (41-39, 2-4) vs. OMAHA STORM CHASERS (33-47, 2-4)

Tuesday, July 1 - 6:38 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

LHP Riley Martin (4-1, 1.91) vs. RHP Justin Dunn (2-3, 7.64)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the first of a six-game series against the Omaha Storm Chasers tonight...the two teams will play three games in Des Moines and three games in Omaha...left-hander Riley Martin is slated to start tonight for Iowa vs. right-hander Justin Dunn for Omaha.

SUNDAY FUNDAY: The I-Cubs finished the series strong on Sunday with a 9-3 win over Columbus...Christian Franklin went 4-for-5 with two runs and three RBI, Carlos Pérez hit another homer (17) and Kevin Alcántara added two hits...Jordan Wicks earned his first win as he pitched 5.0 innings and allowed one run with six strikeouts.

Pérez MANIA: On Sunday, Carlos Pérez hit his 17th home run of the season...Pérez has 11 home runs in the last 24 games which dates back to May 30 and leads all of International League in that span...among all IL leaders, Carlos is ranked in homers (2nd, 17), extra-base hits (T-2nd, 34) and RBI (6th, 52).

VS. OMAHA: This marks the third series Omaha and Iowa have played this season and first since June 3-8 at Werner Park...the I-Cubs have gone 6-3 vs. the Storm Chasers this season, including a four-game win streak from June 4-6.

WALK IT OUT: Wednesday (6/25), outfielder and Cubs No. 1 prospect Owen Caissie drew four walks and also homered...the four walks marked a career high and were the most by an I-Cub since Miles Mastrobuoni also had four on May 7, 2023 at Columbus...it is also tied for the most walks in a game by any player in the International League.

WELCOME BACK TRI: Infielder James Triantos hit his second homer of the season Friday night (6/27) and his second in as many days...it marked the third time in his career he has homered in back-to-back games and first since May 20-21, 2023 at Beloit with Advanced-A South Bend...since returning from his rehab assignment on June 24, James is batting .300 (6-for-20) with two doubles, two home runs, four RBI and one walk in five games.

WICKS FLICKS: On Sunday left-hander Jordan Wicks earned his first win of the season...Wicks has a 1-1 record with a 1.65 ERA (3 ER in 16.1 IP) in his last five starts with 20 strikeouts and has not allowed more than one run.

BALLY, BALLY: Since June 1, Catcher Moises Ballesteros has played 23 games and has tallied seven multi-hit efforts...he is batting .299 (26-for-87) with eight doubles, three home runs and 19 RBI...among June leaders in the International League, Bally ranked among leaders in doubles (T-5th) and RBI (T-8th).

EL JAGUAR: Outfielder Kevin Alcántara went 2-for-4 Saturday night (6/28) and went deep for the second consecutive game...it marked the first time he has homered in back-to-back games since April 20-23, 2024 with Double-A Knoxville...he is the eighth I-Cub to homer in consecutive games and first since James Triantos homered in consecutive games on June 25-27.

HIGH QUALITY: Saturday night, Kenta Maeda recorded his second straight quality start, giving the I-Cubs 14 on the season...the 14 quality starts rank fifth in the International League, trailing league leader Durham who has 20.

HIT PARADE: Friday night, Iowa scored 15 runs on 13 hits in their win...it marked the second-most runs the club has scored this season, following a 20-run outburst on April 16 vs. St. Paul.

HEY, IT'S FRANKLIN: Christian Franklin went 4-for-5 with two runs and three RBI on Sunday...it marked his second four-hit game of the season and he is one of two I-Cubs to have at least two such games this year (Jonathon Long)...Franklin ranks among International League leaders in triples (T-4th, 4), walks (T-4th, 47) and on-base percentage (T-16th, .388).

WHAT A RELIEF: The I-Cubs bullpen has been stellar this year as they rank fourth in the International League with a 3.94 ERA (154 ER in 352.0 IP)...the relievers also ranked first with 466 strikeouts, 40 ahead of next-best Omaha (426).







