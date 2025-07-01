Bats Offense Overpowers Indians in Game One

July 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats defeated the Indianapolis Indians in game one of a six-game series 12-5 on Tuesday night at Louisville Slugger Field. Louisville exploded for 12 runs on 13 hits, with seven of the nine starters reaching base.

Chase Petty (W, 2-4) drew the start for game one, and the Indians wasted no time putting runs on the board. With two runners on, Nick Yorke, the sixth-rated prospect in the Pirates organization, nailed a triple to the center field wall, which allowed both runners to score and gave Indianapolis an early 2-0 lead.

The Bats came up with an answer in the bottom of the second. Levi Jordan and Jack Rogers laced back-to-back singles off Indians starter Drake Fellows (L, 5-2) to begin the inning, and P.J. Higgins drew a walk to load the bases with nobody out. Blake Dunn hit into a fielder's choice, but Jordan was able to score. Bryson Brigman smacked a double into left field that brought home Rogers and Dunn. To top it off, Noelvi Marte, in the first game of his rehab assignment, singled into center to score Brigman, and after the dust settled, the Bats found themselves up 4-2.

After the first inning, Petty began to baffle hitters. He forced plenty of weak groundballs and easy flyouts to record four straight innings without allowing a hit. He was eventually relieved by Hunter Parks in the sixth.

The Bats kept rolling in the bottom of the fifth. The Indians pulled Fellows and put Colin Holderman on the mound. He couldn't finish the inning and had to be relieved by Eddy Yean. Edwin Rios hit a ball to deep center field, but he just missed the stands for a home run. It bounced on the warning track before jumping out for a ground-rule double. Jordan came up and knocked Rios home with a single. He stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch, and scored on a base hit from Higgins. The Bats snagged a pair and took a four-run lead into the sixth.

Once Parks came in to pitch, he gave up a solo home run to Billy Cook. This was the only run he allowed as Reiver Sanmartin came in to pitch the seventh.

The Bats blew the game open in the seventh. Rogers and Higgins both reached base to start the inning, and Dunn singled to load the bases. Brigman reached base on a dropped third strike, scoring Rogers. Then Marte powered a ball over the wall in left field wall for a grand slam, a no-doubter for his fourth Bats big fly of the year. This blast gave Louisville a very comfortable 11-3 lead.

Yorke hit a two-run home run to give Indianapolis a pair of runs in the eighth off Lenny Torres Jr., and Higgins hit an RBI groundout, making the final score 12-5. Evan Kravetz came in to close out the game with a scoreless ninth.

Marte finished the night 2-for-3 with a grand slam and two walks. Higgins went 3-for-4 with two RBI, and Brigman finished 2-for-5 with two RBI.

The Bats (36-46, 4-3 second half) will continue their series with the Indians (46-35, 4-3 second half) on Wednesday night. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m. with Nick Curran and Jim Kelch on the call for Sports Talk 790.







