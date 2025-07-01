KeyBank Independence Eve Regular, Elizabeth Gannon, 99, Gets First Pitch Honors

July 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

On Thursday evening, the great WNY Summer Tradition of the Bisons KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration will see it's 500,000th fan come to the Sahlen Field. Ninety-nine year old Elizabeth Gannon counts as 26 of those herself.

The longtime Bisons and Independence Eve fan from Lackawanna, NY hasn't missed a July 3rd at the ballpark since attending her first event in 1997. And so, as the Bisons were looking for the perfect fan to represent the half a million who created this great tradition, Gannon was the perfect choice.

The Bisons announced on Monday that Gannon will get the 29th installment of the KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration started with the game's Ceremonial First Pitch. Gannon will be one of two first pitches, as the Bisons also announced they will award a lucky fan in attendance with a first pitch of their own for helping the event reach its milestone attendance mark.

Gannon, a retired nurse and mother of six, says there's many reasons why she is so fond of the KeyBank Independence Eve celebration.

"Where else can you get everything? A full baseball game, a lot of good food, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra concert... and then, what I love the most, when the servicemen and women stand for the Armed Forces Salute," said Gannon.

The salute is especially meaningful for Gannon. She used to attend the July 3rd game with her late husband, Norman, who was a Navy pilot that served in World War II. Norman passed away in 2016.

As for the first pitch, Gannon says she's been practicing, but not with a baseball. Gannon says she's been testing her arm and building up strength throwing her shoes across the stairs in he house.

"I rear up and throw. I've made it a little farther each day," said Gannon. KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration

The 29 th Annual KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration will include a pregame Mini American Flag Giveaway to the first 1,500 fans (Gates 4:30 p.m.), a postgame concert from the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and the Bisons Largest Fireworks Show of the season.

TICKETS: Tickets are on sale now at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field Box Office. All tickets are $4 off when purchased in advance of Thursday.







