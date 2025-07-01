SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 1, 2025

July 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (5-1, 43-35) at Lehigh Valley IronPigs (4-2, 50-30)

July 1, 2025 | Game 79 | Road Game 39 | Coca-Cola Park | First Pitch 7:05 P.M.

RH Cam Schlittler (2-1, 1.69) vs. RH Nicholas Padilla (3-1, 2.97)

Schlittler: Pitched 6.0 shutout innings, allowing 2 H) with 9 K and 1 BB in 6/25 Win vs. WOR (4-0 SWB)

Padilla: Second spot start of 2025; Pitched 2.1 scoreless in 6/27 Win @ BUF with 2 K (8-3 IronPigs)

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA (June 29, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Worcester Red Sox 6-1 Sunday afternoon at PNC Field. A four-run fourth and a quality start from RailRiders pitcher Erick Leal secured the series finale victory as the RailRiders took five of six from the WooSox.

After three scoreless opening frames, Worcester started the offense in the fourth. With two outs, Vaughn Grissom walked and scored after Trayce Thompson reached on a fielding error for a 1-0 edge. The RailRiders lifted two home runs off MLB Rehabber Tanner Houck in the home half of the frame to take the lead. Yankees #2 Prospect Spencer Jones launched the first offering he saw 360-feet over the right field wall, evening the game at one. Bryan De La Cruz continued the offense, smoking a double down the left field line. With two outs, Alex Jackson walked, setting up Andrew Velazquez, who cleared the bases with a 394-foot three-run blast, giving Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 4-1 advantage.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plated a run in the bottom of the sixth off reliever Wyatt Olds. After loading the bases on three walks, Duke Ellis drove an RBI single to center, scoring De La Cruz to give the RailRiders a four-run lead. Alex Jackson doubled with two outs in the eighth and scored when Velazquez laced an RBI single down the right field line for a 6-1 advantage. Velazquez was 2-for-3 with four RBIs and a run scored in the finale.

Leal (3-7) earned the win and Houck was charged with the loss.

LONG TIME NO SEE- The RailRiders open a split home and home set for the holiday week against the IronPigs this evening. In a rare scheduling quirk, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Lehigh Valley have only met for three games so far this season, with the IronPigs taking two of three over the opening weekend of the year. The longtime rivals will meet 18 times during the second half.

BIG LEAGUE CALL- Geoff Hartlieb was signed to a Major League contract on Monday and selected from the RailRiders. The right-hander was initially signed by New York as a Minor League free agent in December and went 3-2 with a 3.34 ERA for the RailRiders over 24 outings. Hartlieb made eight appearances of 2.0 innings or more for SWB.

BACK IN THE MIX- Everson Pereira has been reinstated from the Temporary Inactive List and Jake Gatewood has been reinstated from the Development List.

SIDELINED- Braden Shewmake was placed on the 7-Day Injured List on Monday. The infielder hit .305 over 16 games in June.

YARD WORK- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opens the second half with 15 home games out of 18 on the schedule prior to the MLB All-Star Break on July 14. The RailRiders won ten straight at PNC Field from June 10 through June 27, their longest home winning streak since 11 consecutive wins at PNC Field during the 2016 championship season.

BEST DAY YET- Erick Leal's Sunday start was the longest appearance of any RailRiders pitcher this year. The right-hander worked 7.0 innings, allowing an unearned run on one hit while striking out seven for his second win of the Worcester series. Leal is the only RailRiders pitcher who has worked into the seventh, also notching a quality start on April 15 at Durham with 6.1 innings of work.

A GOOD JUNE- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre captured 18 wins in 25 during June. The RailRiders went 1-2 in March, 13-12 in April and 11-14 in May. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's best month in 2024 featured 16 wins, though the club won 16 times in three different months en route to their stellar finish. Last month, the club sported a 3.49 ERA and a .254 team average with 29 home runs.

SAVE US- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre led all levels of baseball with 13 saves in June. After earning five saves over the first 53 games of the year, the RailRiders have reeled off those 13 saves in their last 25 games played.

OFF THE ROSTER- CJ Alexander was designated for assignment by New York on Monday to open a 40-man roster spot. Alexander was claimed off waivers from the A's on June 8 and appeared in 13 games for the RailRiders, batting .196 during that stretch.

SLIGHTLY EARLY EXIT- Skipper Shelley Duncan was ejected in the bottom of the tenth on Saturday with two outs. It was the first time the RailRiders manager was tossed from a game this season and marks just the second ejection of the season overall.

IMPACT ARRIVAL- New York promoted Spencer Jones from Somerset to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday and the outfielder homered in his first Triple-A at-bat. The #2 prospect in the organization went 1-for-5 in his debut Friday and homered again in Sunday's series finale against Worcester, giving him a career-high 18 across two levels this year.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York fell 5-4 at Toronto in Monday's series opener. A four-run sixth propelled the Blue Jays to the win... Somerset lost 9-1 to Erie on Sunday. Rafael Flores's first inning home run was the only support of the day for the Patriots... Hudson Valley lost 4-3 to Wilmington. Elmer Rodríguez-Cruz struck out six in the loss... Tampa beat Ft. Myers 3-1. Engleth Urena drove in a pair to stake the Tarpons.







