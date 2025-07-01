Series Preview: Louisville Bats vs. Indianapolis Indians, July 4-6

July 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians begin their eighth homestand of the 2025 season on Friday, July 4, against the Louisville Bats, Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds. The six-game home-and-home series begins tonight at Louisville Slugger Field and continues through Sunday, July 5 at Victory Field. It is the final matchup between the two International League West teams this season. Below is a preview of both teams, notable promotions and more.

Louisville Bats (3-3, 35-46, -2.0 GB IL 2nd Half)

2024: 67-82, 20th

International League Championships: 2001

Manager: Pat Kelly (296-370, .446)

Top Prospects by MLB Pipeline: RHP Chase Petty (No. 6), RHP Connor Phillips (15), RHP Luis Mey (20), RHP Zach Maxwell (23)

The Bats split a six-game series at the St. Paul Saints, Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, to begin the second half. Ivan Johnson led the club with a .333 batting average (5-for-15) with a pair of home runs, three RBI and seven walks. Edwin Rios slugged the ball well as well, launching three home runs for eight RBI across six games. On the hill, Brian Van Bell spun 6.0 shutout innings with seven strikeouts to earn the win in his lone start of the week.

Rios' big week lifted him through the league leaderboard in RBI (2nd, 56), home runs (T-3rd, 16), total bases (4th, 132) extra-base hits (7th, 31). Francisco Urbaez also ranks among league leaders in triples (T-1st, 5), doubles (2nd, 21), batting average (7th, .312) and hits (T-9th, 73). On the mound, Aaron Wilkerson ranks third among league leaders with a 1.09 WHIP.

Louisville's offense ranks second in the IL with 150 doubles, and the pitching staff has issued the third-least walks (308).

Indianapolis Indians (4-2, 46-24, -1.0 GB IL 2nd Half)

2024: 77-70, 6th

International League Championships: 1963, 2000

Manager: Shawn Bowman, 1st season (20-17, .541 - since being named Indians manager on May 16)

Top Prospects by MLB Pipeline: RHP Bubba Chandler (No. 1), RHP Thomas Harrington (3), LHP Hunter Barco (5), UTIL Nick Yorke (6), INF Tsung-Che Cheng (17), OF/1B Billy Cook (18)

The Indians went 4-2 in their last six-game homestand against the Omaha Storm Chasers, Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals to begin the second half of the 2025 season. Nick Solak, who falls just shy of the league-qualifying mark for the International League's best batting average this season (.370, 70-for-189), led the Indians with a .421 batting average (8-for-21) with two homers and six RBI in five games last week. On the bump, Hunter Barco stunned the Storm Chasers with just one run allowed in 12.0 innings (two starts) while taking a no-hitter into the sixth inning in Sunday's series finale.

Among IL leaders, Bubba Chandler currently ranks tied for second in starts (16) and tied for fourth in strikeouts (80). From the 'pen, Yohan Ramírez's six saves are tied for third. The pitching staff as a whole has been Indy's bright spot through the first half of the season and is currently tied for the third-most strikeouts among IL teams (758).

Probable Starters at Louisville

July 1, 6:35 PM: RHP Drake Fellows (5-1, 4.95) vs. RHP Chase Petty (1-4, 2.86)

July 2: 6:35 PM: RHP Thomas Harrington (4-8, 6.11) vs. RHP Adam Plutko (2-4, 5.83)

July 3, 7:05 PM: TBD vs. RHP Jose Franco (1-0, 3.00)

Probable Starters at Victory Field

July 4, 6:35 PM: RHP Brian Van Belle (6-2, 2.31) vs. RHP Bubba Chandler (2-2, 3.38)

July 5, 7:05 PM: RHP Aaron Wilkerson (4-2, 4.59) vs. LHP Hunter Barco (2-1, 3.69)

July 6: 1:35 PM: Chase Petty vs. RHP Drake Fellows

What's on the Menu

This week's Hot Dog of the Homestand presented by Eisenberg is the Louisville Slugger Dog, a hot dog topped with beer cheese, Coney sauce and yellow mustard. Fans can find the Louisville Slugger Dog at the Links and Drinks carts located behind Sections 105 and 120.

When the Indians score five runs at home, you score five nuggets from Chick-fil-A®! Redeem the offer by the end of the following day or on Monday for Saturday and Sunday wins.

Can't-Miss Promotions

There's nothing better than celebrating America's birthday with America's favorite pastime. Join us for the holiday weekend as the Indians kick off a nine-game homestand with three matchups against the Louisville Bats, Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds!

On Friday, July 4, break out your best red, white and blue for a 6:35 PM first pitch, followed by the largest postgame fireworks show of the season! The Indians will also be suiting up in July Fourth-inspired jerseys, which will be auctioned off through the end of the seventh inning with proceeds benefiting Indianapolis Indians Charities.

Come back on Saturday, when you can get in your workout and evening entertainment at the same place. Purchase a special ticket here to get access to our pregame Pilates in the Park session, led by MVMT House trainer, Alasia Richardson.

The adventurous YouTube duo, Blippi & Meekah, are returning to Victory Field on Sunday! Bring the whole family to enjoy singing, dancing, learning and more with engaging live entertainment from the pair. Plus, the Kids Eat Free thanks to Meijer and Prairie Farms!

