Nashville Drops Opener to Redbirds

July 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE- The Sounds dropped the series opener to the Memphis Redbirds 11-2 on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park. Both Nashville runs came with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to break up the shutout bid.

Right-hander Logan Henderson got the start on the mound for Nashville. The Brewers' no. 12-rated prospect surrendered a pair of home runs through the first three innings as the Redbirds took a 3-0 advantage. He left after pitching to two batters in the top of the fifth and left Elvin Rodriguez with two inherited runners to deal with. Both came around to score as Henderson's final line had five earned charged to him on three hits with three strikeouts and a walk. The loss was Henderson's third of the season and second in a three-game stretch.

The Sounds were held to just two hits through the first six innings against Micheal McGreevy who earned the win and improved to 8-1 on the season. Tyler Black picked up his second hit of the night with a single in the bottom of the eighth. Two walks, a single, and the third Memphis error of the night helped provide the Sounds' their two runs.

Rodriguez (1.0 IP, 3 ER), Josh Maciejewski (1.0 IP, ER), Sam McWilliams (1.2 IP, 2 ER), and Blake Holub (1.1 IP) all saw action out of the bullpen.

Nashville and Memphis will continue their split series from First Horizon Park on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. LHP Bruce Zimmermann (5-4, 5.01 ERA) will start for the Sounds against RHP Curtis Taylor (4-2, 3.12 ERA).

POSTGAME NOTES:

BACK IN BLACK: Tyler Black posted his first multi-hit game with the Sounds in 12 games. His last came on June 7 while rehabbing in the Arizona Complex League. Through 12 games, Black is hitting .114 (5-for-44) with a pair of extra-base hits. He stole his third base of the year since joining the club.

HENDY MAN: The five earned allowed by Logan Henderson matches his season-high in 2025. He also allowed five earned in his first start of the season against Jacksonville on March 29th. After allowing six home runs through his first 13 games of the season, Henderson has allowed five over his last three starts. Prior to surrendering two home runs against Iowa on June 19th, Henderson had allowed multiple home runs in an outing just twice in 57 career games but has now allowed 2+ home runs in two of his last three starts.

WRONG FOUR: The current four-game losing streak is tied for the longest losing streak of the season for Nashville. The Sounds also dropped four straight (3/29-4/2) after earning a win on Opening Night of the season. Since then, the Sounds have dropped three-straight games just twice (5/29-31 & 6/10-12).

BOBBY EIGHT: With a walk in the bottom of the ninth inning, Bobby Dalbec extended his on-base streak to eight games, already adding to what is a season-long. Dalbec has seven hits during the stretch including four doubles and a home run.







International League Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.