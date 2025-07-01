Knights Drop Rain-Shortened Opener to Jumbo Shrimp
July 1, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights were denied an opportunity to try for a last inning comeback on Tuesday as rain began in the top of the ninth inning. After a 32-minute delay, the game was called and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp emerged with the win 5-0.
Charlotte struggled offensively over the game's first eight innings. Corey Julks managed the Knights lone hit, a double in the third inning. Colson Montgomery, Tim Elko, Andre Lipcius, and Bryan Ramos all worked a walk to reach base; however, the Knights went hitless with runners on base.
Jacksonville scored five runs on 13 hits. Joe Mack's 4-for-4 performance with two Home Runs was a huge part of the Jumbo Shrimp's offensive attack. The visitors used seven pitchers to keep the Knights hitters off balance and record the shutout.
Charlotte's relief pitching, consisting of Fraser Ellard, Tyler Schweitzer, Justin Anderson, and Bryse Wilson, continued its strong trend. The four relivers pitched 4.1 innings and held Jacksonville's offense to one run.
Game Two of the brief three-game set is scheduled for 7:04pm ET on Wednesday evening. The series wraps up on Thursday night at 6:05pm ET with SkyShow.
