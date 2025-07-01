Petey Goes Deep But Clippers Fall to Hens

July 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

TOLEDO, OH - The first game in July didn't go as planned for the Clippers on Tuesday, as Columbus lost to the Mud Hens, 4-1. The game marked the first of three before the two teams relocate to the state capital on Independence Day this Friday.

Center fielder Petey Halpin provided the lone tally for the Clippers, blasting his seventh home run of the season over the right field wall.

The Clippers managed just three other hits on the evening, including two off the bat of Will Wilson. The team's red hot top prospect Chase DeLauter chipped in a double.

Right-hander Austin Peterson (0-1) struck out seven but suffered his first loss as a Triple-A pitcher.

The series in Toledo continues Wednesday.

The next home game for Columbus at Huntington Park is on Friday, July 4 with a special first pitch time of 4:05pm. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will take home a Stars & Stripes Clippers replica jersey. Saturday's game includes a pre-game opportunity to sign the World's Most Autographed Baseball and post-game fireworks! Sunday is always Family Day!







