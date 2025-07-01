Bisons Push Past Wings in Series Opener

July 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







On Tuesday afternoon, the Rochester Red Wings traveled to Buffalo to open their six-game series, falling 2-1 after a two-run seventh inning from the Bisons. 1B Yohandy Morales launched his second home run as a Red Wing to open up the first. RHP Bryce Conley tossed 6.0 strong innings, giving up just one run on three hits while recording three strikeouts.

The Wings got on the board quickly in the top of the first, when 1B Yohandy Morales sent a towering fly ball over the center field wall for a solo homer to open the scoring for the Wings. The Florida native's second homer as a Red Wing travelled 410 feet and gave the Red Wings a quick 1-0 lead.

With six scoreless innings behind both teams, 1B Riley Tirotta kicked off the home half of the seventh inning with a single to center field. With no outs, RF Will Robertson followed with a sharp double to center, moving Tirotta to third. With two runners in scoring position, 2B Orelvis Martinez lifted a sacrifice fly to center, bringing home Tirotta to tie the game at 1-1, while Robertson advanced to third. Facing two outs, C Ali Sanchez came through with a line-drive single to center, plating Robertson to put the Bisons up by one.

The score remained the same until the top of the ninth, as the Wings came to the plate down a run. They were unable to produce a run, ending the game and dropping the series opener, 2-1.

Right-hander Bryce Conley made his first appearance as a Red Wing, as he was called on as the starter on Tuesday night. The Georgia native turned in 6.0 innings, allowing a run on just three hits, while striking out three and walking two. Rochester then turned to RHP Parker Dunshee in the seventh, who allowed an earned run on three hits in 2.0 innings of work, while striking out two.

RHP Bryce Conley earned Player of the Game honors on Tuesday night, working 6.0 innings while surrendering one run on three hits. The former Oakland Athletics farmhand carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and struck out three Bison hitters. Conley was one out away from a no-hitter in his last start, allowing two runs on one hit over 8.2 innings of work for Double-A Harrisburg. Between Harrisburg and Rochester this season, the right-hander boasts a 3.00 ERA (17 ER/51.0 IP), striking out 41 and walking 19.

Rochester will look for their first win in game two against the Bisons tomorrow evening. LHP Shinnosuke Ogasawara will take the mound first for Rochester in what will be his first start since April 13, against Buffalo LHP Adam Macko. First pitch is set for 6:35 P.M. at Sahlen Field.







International League Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.