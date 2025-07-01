Syracuse and Worcester Postponed on Tuesday, Doubleheader Scheduled for Wednesday at 4:05 p.m.

July 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release







Worcester, MA - Tuesday night's game between the Syracuse Mets and the Worcester Red Sox has been postponed because of inclement weather at Polar Park. The game will be made as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday with game one beginning at 4:05 p.m. The second game will begin approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

The Mets are currently tied for first place in the International League second half standings with a 5-1 record.







International League Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.